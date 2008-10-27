Voice major performs at local Obama rally

If some consider Sen. Barack Obama America’s voice for change, then last week, vocal performance major Chase Peak was the harbinger for that voice.

“I got a phone call from a (voice) professor in the music department. He said, ‘Would you like to sing the national anthem at the Obama rally?’ ” Peak said.

Although Peak, a senior, has sung at VCU commencement ceremonies before, the daunting performance would include a new challenge for him-he was to sing a capella.

Though familiar with the music, Peak said “The Star-Spangled Banner” can present a challenge to some voices.

“It’s got some range to it,” Peak said. “(It’s) definitely not an easy song to sing.”

The experience humbled Peak, who said the energy inspired his performance.

“The rally was as inspiring as politics can get,” Peak said. “I felt like there was hope.”

Although Peak said he was surprised at the call to perform, the challenge to sing a capella was “not so daunting.” This can be partially attributed to his father and mother, Jim and Paige Peak, who recognized their son’s promising ear early on.

“Chase has had an ear for music probably as early as 6 months of age,” Paige Peak said. “We noticed very early on that he was matching pitch so we started experimenting with that.”

Chase Peak comes from a household of singers, and like most aspiring musicians, he performs regularly around the community.

“Local churches hire me,” Chase Peak said. “It’s a great experience to be paid for your field of work and have that field be music.”

Since the rally, opportunities have started lining up for the burgeoning baritone.

“This Sunday I have an audition for the National Council of the Metropolitan Opera,” Peak said. “It’s supposed to be one of the most intense auditions out there, especially in this classical field of singing.”

Chelsea Temple, a senior vocal performance major, agreed with Peak’s assessment.

“It’s a really big deal,” Temple said. “Even if he doesn’t get it, he’ll gain lots of experience from the whole audition process.”

Perhaps it’s Peak’s great voice and ambition that made his decision to come to VCU a simple one, but Peak’s parents never doubted majoring in music was “Chase’s calling.”

“It’s ingrained in his soul,” Paige Peak said. “I think because music has always played an integral part in our lives, we recognize the joy that it brings. We don’t have any misgivings.”

