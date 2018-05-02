Lacrosse falls to GMU, regroups for A-10 tourney

Lacrosse had a Saturday to forget in Fairfax, as the Black and Gold fell to the Patriots of George Mason University 23-8. Despite the letdown, VCU will go into the A-10 tournament as the fourth seed.

Junior midfielder Sky Hyatt recorded a brace to lead the Rams’ offensive efforts. With her second goal, Hyatt became the first Ram in lacrosse’s three-year history to reach the 50-goal threshold.

Sophomore midfielders Keriann McTavish and Isabella Evans-Reister added a goal and an assist a-piece. Junior defender Morgan Hoff led VCU in ground balls with four. GMU outshot the Black and Gold 31-16 including a dominant 23-6 in the first half.

VCU will open the A-10 tournament against fifth-seeded Davidson Thursday, May 3 at 11:30 a.m. at Robbins Stadium on the University of Richmond campus.

