A Wilder School dean was sued for harassment. Now alumni are standing behind him.

The university’s alumni community is rallying behind a former school dean who was sued by former Virginia Gov. L Douglas Wilder for the harassment of his assistant.

More than 100 alumni signed a statement in support of John Accordino — the beleaguered recently-departed head of the Wilder School, who is said to have racially discriminated and harassed Wilder’s assistant — in a letter addressed to the school’s Board of Visitors, which was advertised in the Richmond Times-Dispatch last Monday.

“As Dr. Accordino’s former students and friends, we have come to know him as a kind, caring man and an extremely dedicated professor,” the letter reads. “He has always gone above and beyond to offer sound guidance, encouragement, and even tough love when it would push us to achieve our full potential.”

The letter continues: “These accusations of racial and sexual discrimination do not match the character of the man we have come to know. We have never in collective years of interactions with Dr. Accordino heard him use any language that could be construed as reflecting any bias or disrespect for students, fellow faculty or staff. If anything, he is the one to stand up to bullying or statements of disrespect.”

According to Wilder’s lawsuit, which was filed in Richmond’s Circuit Court in March, Accordino called the assistant, Angelica Bega, “obscene names,” threatened to fire her, accused her of violating human resources rules and “questioned and insulted her intelligence.”

Accordino has denied the claims through his lawyer, James Thorsen, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He was dean of the Wilder School until the lawsuit was filed, then was removed from the position because the university found his case to be a “distraction.”



“Although Dean Accordino specifically denies allegations in the lawsuit and will defend himself against them, in consideration of the greater mission of the school and the university, he has agreed to step aside,” said VCU Provost Gail Hackett in an email to faculty and staff members.

When Wilder met with Rao, Hackett and Kevin Allison, Rao’s senior assistant, Hackett assured everyone present that Bega did not want to report the incident to the university, according to court documents. However, the lawsuit says, Bega later denied to Wilder she had ever told Hackett that and stated “unequivocally” that she wanted to move forward with a complaint to the university.

The complaint says VCU President Michael Rao refused to properly address Accordino’s actions. It says the university’s vice president and provost, Gail Hackett, conducted a “farcical and corrupt investigation” after Wilder met with her and Rao to notify them about Bega’s allegations. Rao and Hackett are both named as defendants.



Fadel Allassan, Managing Editor