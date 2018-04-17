Lacrosse extends win-streak with pair of nail biting victories

Lacrosse won a pair of tight conference matchups last week over George Washington University and Davidson College to push its win-streak to four games and record to 6-8 on the year. The current streak is a high point for VCU’s young Lacrosse program in just its second year of Division 1 competition. The Black and Gold defeated the Colonials 13-12 Friday at home before pulling out a close 12-11 road win at the Wildcats of Davidson in overtime Sunday.

Davidson

After trailing 11-8 with just over 15 minutes of action remaining Sunday, VCU turned on the jets to force overtime and ultimately defeat Davidson in overtime.

Redshirt junior midfielder Sky Hyatt scored three unanswered goals in the waning moments of the match to force overtime.

A mere 39 seconds into the sudden-death overtime period, junior attack Molly Barcikowski scored the game winning goal. Sophomore midfielder Kerian McTavish assisted Barcikowski.

Sophomore attack Jessica Del Rossi scored two goals on a mere three shot attempts. Hyatt scored a season-high seven goals on 13 shot attempts. A 17-9 VCU advantage in draw controls dictated the tempo of the back-and-forth affair.

GW

Despite leading the entire contest, VCU held a slim 13-12 advantage over the Colonials Friday at Cary Street field as the match drew to a close. Freshman defender Carolina Glenn forced the game-winning turnover, allowing her Rams to secure the victory.

Barcikowski scored a game-high four goals on six attempts. Del Rossi chipped in three goals on five attempts. Junior goalkeeper Ria Peralta saved seven shots in the cage for the Black and Gold.

Junior midfielder Blaire Langler converted two goals to follow up her Virginia Lottery Student Athlete of the Week honors.

Lacrosse will return to action Friday at home against La Salle University, as the Rams will look to continue their stellar run of A-10 play.

Zach Joachim, Sports Editor