Track and field crushes Colonial Relays

VCU track and field delivered solid performances over the weekend at the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, with junior Ann Sheehy taking second overall to provide one of the best results of the event for the Rams.

On the women’s side, the team improved to a 20.5-point total, and the Rams ranked just outside the top 10 of a 49-school field. Sophomore Ian Davis helped VCU get off to a hot start for the men’s squad, earning points in hurdles, and VCU ranked 31 out of 50 schools.

For the women’s team, Sheehy’s overall second-place finish came in the 400-meter hurdles, bringing the best finish of the day for VCU with a time of just over a minute. Junior Candice James tied for sixth, adding a 5.5-point contribution of her own in the 200-meter run. Senior Amiaya Carey won the high jump for VCU, beating out 16 opponents, and sophomore Samantha Yankston took home an eighth-place effort in the hammer throw, recording a 43.18-meter result.

On the men’s side, Davis recorded a strong effort in the 110-meter hurdles, giving a third-place output with a 14.68-second time. He also tied his career best in the hurdling event, a mark he originally set on March 9. Freshman Jacob Greenless recorded a 49.14-meter toss in the hammer throw, a new personal best and good for ninth on the scoring charts, placing seventh in the University group.

Sophomore Osawaru Oghagbon also added a 14.86-meter mark in the shot put for a second-place finish, tying his career best from the previous week’s event. Seniors Kareem Payne, Bigal Harrison and Kahlil Shepard, all set new bests during the event. Jumper Xyan Xrichardson, a freshman, cleared with two meters of room, taking ninth.

Junior Devin Bethea also set a new personal best in the 100-meter dash and posted an 11.16 time on the day. Bethea also placed 34th out of 64 total competitors. Freshman Willie Schwartz took part in the hammer throw, setting a new personal record with a 42.84 mark.

Instead of competing on the final day of the Colonial Relays, the Black and Gold returned to Richmond to take a few days’ break prior to their matchups in the George Mason Invitational on Saturday, April 14.

