Beth Angell, a Rutgers scholar, to take the helm at VCU’s School of Social Work

Beth Angell, a scholar with more than 20 years of experience in social work, was named dean of VCU’s School of Social Work March 20, taking over for Interim Dean Timothy Davey. She will assume the position July 16, when she concludes serving as associate professor and chair of faculty at Rutgers University’s School of Social Work.

Angell’s research focuses on substance abuse and mental health issues and has been supported by more than $10 million in grants from multiple organizations. She has authored more than 30 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.

Angell earned her bachelor’s in psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She received her doctorate degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Social Work. She has also worked as an associate professor at the University of Chicago.

“I am thrilled and honored to be chosen as this school’s next dean,” Angell said to VCU News. “And am eager to begin working hand in hand with the school’s faculty, staff, students, and community partners to deepen the school’s impact as it enters its second century.”

Anya Sczerzenie, Contributing Writer