Men’s tennis take 1 of 2 at home; Women’s tennis cruises in first A-10 matchup

Women

Women’s tennis cruised to victory against George Washington University Saturday, 6-0.

The Rams opened up conference play in dominant fashion. The Black and Gold claimed the doubles point early on Saturday and never looked back. Freshmen Paola Exposito Diaz Delgado and sophomore Noumea Witmus clinched the doubles point for the Rams on court 2, 6-2.

Delgado and junior Anna Rasmussen continue to fuel the Rams in singles play. Rasmussen and Diaz Delgado tallied their team-leading 14th singles victories against George Washington. Diaz Delgado cruised to a straight set victory 6-4, 6-1. Rasmussen extended the Rams’ lead 5-0 in a tough, 2-set match, 7-5, 7-5.

The Rams continued to receive stellar play from their upperclassmen. Freshmen Marina Alcaide Bakkari sealed the victory for the Rams on court three after winning a tough second set 6-1, 7-6(1).

Women’s tennis is back in action next Saturday April 7, at East Carolina University.

Men

Men’s tennis won 1 of 2 matches at home over the weekend.

ODU

After squeezing by UNC-Wilmington on Saturday, the Rams fell to Old Dominion University at home Sunday, 4-0.

The Monarchs got off to a quick start in the matchup by clinching the doubles point without dropping a game. ODU went on to complete the sweep in singles’ play after winning three close matches.

Freshmen Inigo Torre Martin and junior Vitor Lima were deadlocked at three on court 3 in doubles play, but the match did not finish, as ODU won the first two doubles’ matches. In singles, Martin almost added his team-leading 16th singles victory Sunday.

Martin won the first set 6-2 and led in the second set 5-4, but the match did not finish as ODU reeled off 3 consecutive wins to end the team contest. Lima managed to force a third set after losing the first, but his match was unable to finish as well.

The Rams had trouble with closing sets, and the 4-0 scoreline doesn’t tell the entire story. The Black and Gold were in close matches throughout the contest.

UNC Wilmington

The Rams won a nail biter at home Saturday against UNC Wilmington. VCU fell behind early, losing the doubles point. However, the Rams tallied three singles victories in a row, building a 3-1 lead. UNC Wilmington mad a late push, winning two singles matches in a row to tie the contest 3-3. Court 5 was the deciding factor for the Rams — after losing the second set, sophomore Ignacio Rivero Crespo sealed the victory for the Black and Gold by winning the third set 6-3.

Torre Martin continued his incredible play on Saturday by winning his team-leading 15th singles match of the year. In his first match on the season at the No. 1 singles court, junior Arvid Noren won in straight sets, fueling the Rams’ early surge.

Men’s tennis looks to bounce back as they return to action Saturday April 7 on the road against Middle Tennessee State University.

Rodney Robinson, Contributing writer