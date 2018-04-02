Lacrosse falls to conference rivals

With 10 games under its belt this season, VCU lacrosse has had a tough time breaking a run of narrow defeats. Last week the Black and Gold fell twice to conference rivals the University of Richmond 21-11 and St. Joseph’s University 18-7, dropping their record to 2-8 overall, 0-2 in A-10 play.

Richmond

The Richmond Spiders opened the game with a 3-1 lead before back-to-back goals from VCU junior attack Molly Barcikowski tied the game with 20:35 left in the first half.

Richmond then outscored the Rams 7-2 to build a 10-5 lead going into halftime.

The Rams opened the second half with two goals from junior midfielder Sky Hyatt and one goal from junior midfielder Blaire Langeler, cutting the deficit to 10-8 with 22:39 remaining in the game after trailing 10-5 at halftime.

The two teams traded goals as Richmond clung to a 12-10 lead before scoring six unanswered to go up 18-10 with 11:37 remaining.

Sophomore midfielder Keriann McTavish scored the final goal of the game for the Rams with 11:01 remaining.

Hyatt scored a team-high five goals on just seven shot attempts. Hyatt also had a team-high five draw controls and two ground balls. Junior goalie Ria Peralta made 16 saves in the cage for VCU. Sophomore attack Jessica Del Rossi, Langeler and junior midfielder Clare Murphy each scored once.

Saint Joseph’s

The Saint Joseph’s Hawks opened the scoring just under three minutes into the game, but Murphy responded quickly with a free position goal to tie things up at 1-1.

The Hawks scored six consecutive goals to take an early 7-1 lead that VCU could never surmount. By halftime, the Rams trailed 10-3.

Saint Joseph’s opened the second half scoring another six straight goals before the Rams answered with back-to-back goals from Gordon and Hyatt as the Hawks led 16-5 with 11:38 left in the contest.

Both teams scored two more goals over the final 7:57, making the final margin 18-7.

Hyatt scored a team-high two goals along with a game-high five draw controls. She also caused two turnovers.

Murphy scored a goal and added four draw controls. Sophomore attackers Isabella Evans-Riester and Ayana Gordon, Langeler and Del Rossi each scored once. Peralta made six saves in the cage for the Rams.

Lacrosse will return to action Friday at Duquesne University at 4 p.m.

Jessica Wetzler, Contributing writer