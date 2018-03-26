VISUAL: The sights and sounds of Richmond’s March for Our Lives protest

More than 5,000 demonstrators, many of whom were high school students, marched through Richmond as part of a nationwide protest demanding gun law reform. Reporters, editors and photographers at the Commonwealth Times were on the scene to capture the rally’s highlights.

Photos by Erin Edgerton, Photography editor

This sophomore from Richmond Community High School wrote a powerful poem for the #MarchForOurLives in #RVA today. Our students are using their First Amendment rights to heal and make change, and they’re using them well. pic.twitter.com/3R2SIhR9Fu — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) March 24, 2018

“What will it take to save our lives” RPS Students chanting on the steps of the Capital. #MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesRVA @theCT pic.twitter.com/dWqB0LyjOA — Erin Edgerton (@erineedgerton) March 24, 2018

Familiar faces at #MarchForOurLives in Richmond: U.S. senator Tim Kaine and Richmond mayor Levar Stoney. pic.twitter.com/IqFvFJm9sq — Fadel Allassan (@Fadelll) March 24, 2018

“It’s disgusting that (the government) allows these weapons that are hurting children to be handled by anybody who can legally purchase them.” Maddie Cassidy Eighth-grader, Tuckahoe Middle School

EARLIER TODAY: Sen. @timkaine flanked by RVA Mayor @LevarStoney at #MarchForOurLives: “Congress has a hard time acting because of the power of gun manufacturers and the NRA … But they’ve never had to come up against high schoolers.” pic.twitter.com/ne8PhxaHY5 — Fadel Allassan (@Fadelll) March 24, 2018

Fadel Allassan, Managing Editor