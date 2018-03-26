VISUAL: The sights and sounds of Richmond’s March for Our Lives protest

March 26, 2018

More than 5,000 demonstrators, many of whom were high school students, marched through Richmond as part of a nationwide protest demanding gun law reform. Reporters, editors and photographers at the Commonwealth Times were on the scene to capture the rally’s highlights.

 

Photos by Erin Edgerton, Photography editor

“It’s disgusting that (the government) allows these weapons that are hurting children to be handled by anybody who can legally purchase them.”

Maddie Cassidy

Eighth-grader, Tuckahoe Middle School

Read the full story.

 

Fadel Allassan, Managing Editor

