VISUAL: The sights and sounds of Richmond’s March for Our Lives protest

This sophomore from Richmond Community High School wrote a powerful poem for the #MarchForOurLives in #RVA today. Our students are using their First Amendment rights to heal and make change, and they’re using them well. pic.twitter.com/3R2SIhR9Fu
— ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) March 24, 2018
“What will it take to save our lives” RPS Students chanting on the steps of the Capital. #MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesRVA @theCT pic.twitter.com/dWqB0LyjOA
— Erin Edgerton (@erineedgerton) March 24, 2018
Familiar faces at #MarchForOurLives in Richmond: U.S. senator Tim Kaine and Richmond mayor Levar Stoney. pic.twitter.com/IqFvFJm9sq
— Fadel Allassan (@Fadelll) March 24, 2018
“It’s disgusting that (the government) allows these weapons that are hurting children to be handled by anybody who can legally purchase them.”
Maddie Cassidy
Eighth-grader, Tuckahoe Middle School
EARLIER TODAY: Sen. @timkaine flanked by RVA Mayor @LevarStoney at #MarchForOurLives: “Congress has a hard time acting because of the power of gun manufacturers and the NRA … But they’ve never had to come up against high schoolers.” pic.twitter.com/ne8PhxaHY5
— Fadel Allassan (@Fadelll) March 24, 2018
“My friends and I want diplomas, not bullet wounds.” #RVA #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/vt65xF3ESQ
— Saffeya Ahmed (@saffeya_ahmed97) March 24, 2018
#LIVE More than 5,000 attend #MarchForOurLivesRVA #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/NQfkl7QlVm
— Saffeya Ahmed (@saffeya_ahmed97) March 24, 2018
Fadel Allassan, Managing Editor
