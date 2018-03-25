Lacrosse sets new record for margin of victory

Lacrosse split a pair of games last week to move to 2-5 on the season. The Black and Gold fell at The College of William & Mary 15-5 before taking down Long Island University – Brooklyn 24-8 Sunday afternoon — a new single-game margin of victory record for the program.

LIU – Brooklyn

Lacrosse racked up 24 goals Sunday, tying the program’s record for most goals in a game. The 15-goal margin of victory is the largest in VCU Lacrosse history. The Rams scored 24 last April 23 in a victory over Saint Bonaventure University.

The Rams led 6-4 with 13 minutes remaining in the first half, then VCU scored 18 of the game’s last 22 goals, coasting to victory down the stretch. Redshirt junior midfielder Sky Hyatt scored twice to become the program’s first-ever 100-goal scorer. Sophomore midfielder Keriann McTavish scored four goals and dished out a game-high four assists. Junior attacker Molly Barcikowski and sophomore midfielder / attacker Isabella Evans-Riester also scored four times each.

W&M

VCU traveled to the Tribe of The College of William & Mary last Wednesday as they looked to rid themselves of a three game losing streak, but fell by a final of 15-5.

The Black and Gold came out firing in this game, getting out to a 2-0 lead quickly within the first five minutes, including a goal from McTavish on a free position shot. Junior midfielder Sofia Emond followed up McTavish a minute later with a goal of her own.

With a 4-2 VCU lead halfway though the first period, the Tribe needed to respond quickly before this game got out of hand.

After going down by two, the Tribe retaliated with three consecutive goals. Two of those three goals came unassisted.

The game was tied 5-5 at halftime after VCU sophomore attacker Jessica Del Rossa scored to knot things up moments before the half.

In the second half the game became less competitive — VCU was shut out. The Tribe scored a whopping 10 goals in the second half.

With her two goals in the second half, junior midfielder / attacker Abby Corkum of William and Mary registered a hat trick against the Rams.

Lacrosse will return to action Wednesday in Blacksburg against the Hokies of Virginia Tech at 5 p.m.

Nile McNair, Contributing Writer