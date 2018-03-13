VCU student newspaper, the Commonwealth Times, to hold town hall on gun violence Friday

The Commonwealth Times, VCU’s award-winning student press, will host a town-hall-style panel discussion on mass shootings and gun violence in America Friday March 16 from 4.p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Panelists include:

John Aughenbaugh, assistant professor in VCU’s Political Science department

Lori Haas, director of the Virginia Coalition to Stop Gun Violence

Jessica Smith, doctoral candidate in the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs

This forum, titled “Beyond The Politics,” will look to respond to America’s gun violence crisis with a civil and solution-oriented tone. It will be an opportunity for students and faculty to engage in discourse regarding the root causes of mass shootings, why the United States is uniquely prone to them, and what policy solutions can be taken to address them.

“We’re looking forward to this event because we know it’s a topic students at VCU and around the country care about,” said Sophia Belletti, executive editor of The Commonwealth Times. “The event’s name reflects young people’s frustration with the stagnant nature of conversations surrounding a harrowing reality in this country.”

“The last month has underscored the notion that young people have a voice when it comes to issues which affect their future,” said Allison Dyche, director of student media at VCU. “Their voices matter in this conversation.”

The discussion will be moderated by CT Managing Editor, Fadel Allassan and will take place in room 1100 of the Academic Learning Commons (MCALC) at VCU on 1000 Floyd Ave.