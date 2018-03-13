To Johnny and Justin – Thank you, from the CT

Friday marked the final time senior forward Justin Tillman and senior guard Jonathan Williams will don the Black and Gold. The pair of hair-fashion icons have been to hell and back on Broad Street, playing through two coaching changes during their tenure in the River City. Many players fled amid the turmoil, and who can blame them? Johnny and Justin stayed through it all.

Tillman came to Richmond from Detroit. The 6’8, 220-lb senior says RVA reminds him of home. This factored into his decision to choose VCU over other elite suitors such as Xavier University, Iowa State University, the University of Iowa, the University of Dayton and Rhode Island University. Williams — a Richmond native — chose to stay home instead of accepting offers to perennial contenders Seton Hall University and the University of Wisconsin.

Their contributions to the golden era of VCU basketball and emergence of the ‘HAVOC’ brand will live forever, enshrined in fond memories of unnecessarily acrobatic layups and excessively ferocious dunks at the Stu on Broad Street.

For RamNation, the CT would like to thank Johnny and Justin for their unwavering commitment to and love for this basketball program, university and city.

Zach Joachim, Sports Editor