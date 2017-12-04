VCU alumnus Bijan Ghaisar killed by U.S Park Police last month

VCU alumnus Bijan C. Ghaisar, 25, died Nov. 27 after U.S Park Police in Fairfax County shot him following a hit-and-run accident. Ghaisar died 10 days after three gunshot wounds to his head resulted in significant brain damage. Ghaisar was unarmed when he was shot.

“The reason for the murder of our son has yet to be determined,” his family said in a statement to The Washington Post. “Though no reasoning could possibly justify the actions of the one or more Park Police officers involved in this unthinkable act.”

Park Police said they pursued Ghaisar’s Jeep on Nov. 17 because of its involvement in a hit-and-run accident on George Washington Memorial Parkway in Alexandria. Ghaisar was stopped in the Fort Hunt area of Fairfax County where two officers approached the car and at least one opened fire. The Park Police turned over investigation of the incident to the FBI.

Two Fairfax County police officers following the Park Police captured video of the shooting. In their statement, the family expressed hope the investigation will uncover what happened and bring justice for the loss of their son. Ghaisar’s older sister Negeen said the family has been given no information about the incident, including the reported hit-and-run and the shooting.

Ghaisar, from McLean, was an accountant for his father’s firm, a graduate of Langley High School and a 2015 accounting graduate of VCU. His family said Ghaisar was, “a first-generation, American-born citizen of Iranian heritage, was peaceful and avidly anti-violence. He was unarmed. He presented no threat to anyone.”

Ghaisar was also a member of Pi Kappa Alpha at VCU. The Lambda Chi Chapter Alumni Association released a statement after learning of the death of their brother.

“For those of us who knew him well, Bijan embodied what we strive to see in our brothers. His passion and charisma for Pi Kappa Alpha and our brotherhood were unparalleled. We mourn his tragic passing,” the statement said. “We pray for his family in this dark time and respect their privacy as they grieve his passing.”

Rep. Don Beyer (D) also released a statement on the incident that occurred in his district. He said he will press authorities on making a decision on charges and the release of information about the case, that often takes time.

“The death of Bijan Ghaisar has been shrouded in an unacceptable level of opacity. While I recognize that the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation, the public, particularly his family and friends, deserve to know what happened here, and I will continue pressing the Park Police and the FBI until we get those answers.”

SaraRose Martin, Staff Writer