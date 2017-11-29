A scene of TV’s “Homeland” was filmed at VCU this morning and people got a kick out of it

November 29, 2017

Photo by Erin Edgerton.

If you walked by the Compass at VCU this morning and were entirely confused by the huge screens and reflectors, no one blames you.

Apparently, the typically-busy area between Cabell Library and Shafer Dining Court was a set for the popular Showtime series “Homeland”, which has been filming its seventh season in Virginia since September, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Some of VCU’s official Twitter accounts cryptically confirmed what the commotion in the Commons was all about.

Meanwhile, at the library, thing’s apparently didn’t go as planned.

On the other hand, students and other Rams seemed to get a kick out of it all.

It’s just a five-time Golden Globe-winning primetime television show. No big deal.

Some people wanted to get in on the action. It’s your time to shine, Rams.

It was a morning shoot, so some members of the “Homeland” crew needed a boost. Luckily, VCU has more than a million coffee shops on campus.

People found time to stargaze.

Luckily, CT Photography Editor Erin Edgerton was at the scene (pun intended) to document it all.

Photo by Erin Edgerton.

Fadel Allassan, Managing Editor at Large

