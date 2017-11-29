A scene of TV’s “Homeland” was filmed at VCU this morning and people got a kick out of it

If you walked by the Compass at VCU this morning and were entirely confused by the huge screens and reflectors, no one blames you.
Does anybody know what movie/commercial/tv show they are shooting today at VCU
— Landon Roberts (@landonianempire) November 29, 2017
Apparently, the typically-busy area between Cabell Library and Shafer Dining Court was a set for the popular Showtime series “Homeland”, which has been filming its seventh season in Virginia since September, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Some of VCU’s official Twitter accounts cryptically confirmed what the commotion in the Commons was all about.
What campus is this? Where have the letters gone? #HomelandInRVA pic.twitter.com/cmZlWkLipn
— VCU (@VCU) November 29, 2017
Wondering what’s going on at the compass today? We have celebrities in Richmond! https://t.co/QjclE5sDnk
— VCU Rec Sports (@VCURecSports) November 29, 2017
Meanwhile, at the library, thing’s apparently didn’t go as planned.
Yes, we just had a building evacuation and all of us spilled out onto the #Compass where they are filming a scene from @SHO_Homeland! Just another day at #VCU. All is good now, come on back! pic.twitter.com/CIC2ohVEt3
— VCU Cabell Library (@VCUCabell) November 29, 2017
On the other hand, students and other Rams seemed to get a kick out of it all.
they’re fliming an episode of homeland in the compass at VCU today lmao
— melissa 🍊 (@sunbars) November 29, 2017
Homeland is filming at VCU today, but also wtf is homeland ?
— Elizabeth McDonald (@LizzieLiz20) November 29, 2017
It’s just a five-time Golden Globe-winning primetime television show. No big deal.
Next next next time on @SHO_Homeland #SAUL pic.twitter.com/hkVlEtSFWC
— Jason Chow (@JasonChow) November 29, 2017
Why are they shooting homeland at vcu lol
— K🖤 (@kathyvlopez) November 29, 2017
Omg I think they’re filming Homeland on campus today
— mx (@toriii1696) November 29, 2017
Some people wanted to get in on the action. It’s your time to shine, Rams.
They’re filming Homeland, maybe we can sneak into a scene https://t.co/yNleO9tBMF
— GoldieGlocks💛🖤 (@babygirl_retha) November 29, 2017
Homeland is filming on campus it’s time for my big break
— erin (@erin_mclemore) November 29, 2017
It was a morning shoot, so some members of the “Homeland” crew needed a boost. Luckily, VCU has more than a million coffee shops on campus.
*homeland crew member walks up to me*
Him- hey are you a student?
Me- yes?
Him- where is starbucks?
— 🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻 (@mashedrians) November 29, 2017
People found time to stargaze.
Saw Inigo Montoya filming Homeland at VCU today. pic.twitter.com/DuK9MI71Nd
— Jack Tignor (@JackTig22) November 29, 2017
When you go to work and Mandy Patinkin is filming Homeland right outside the library. pic.twitter.com/1cO7Yvui7H
— Hillary Miller (@hill_mill) November 29, 2017
Luckily, CT Photography Editor Erin Edgerton was at the scene (pun intended) to document it all.
@SHO_Homeland is filming on #VCU’s compass rn. pic.twitter.com/1tjoVWQWkU
— E (@EEE_EDGE) November 29, 2017
Fadel Allassan, Managing Editor at Large
