Volleyball extends win-streak to 20

Volleyball (23-2) extended their win-streak to 20 games and remained perfect in A-10 play over the weekend with straight-sets victories over the University of Rhode island and Fordham College. The Rams continue to boast the longest active win streak in the country.

Rhode Island

VCU cruised against Rhode Island in a straight-sets victory on Sunday.

The Rams’ stout defense returned against conference foe Rhode Island, holding them to a .080 hitting percentage. The Black and Gold forced Rhode Island into 21 errors, while only committing 14 themselves. VCU was tested in the second set, but they held off Rhode Island to narrowly win the set 25-23.

VCU had a hitting percentage of .268. Senior outside hitter Alica Kandler led the way with nine kills on the day and a service ace. Sophomore opposite hitter Gina Tizzulo added eight kills, while junior middle blocker Tori Baldwin and junior opposite hitter Julia Adler recorded six kills while hitting better than .500.

The big story on the day was the VCU defense. The Rams recorded 40 kills in the matchup, while Rhode Island only mustered 30. Rhode Island hit slightly better than .100 in the first set, but in sets two and three they dropped below the serviceable .100 mark.

Fordham

VCU swept Fordham as well, pushing their win-streak to 19 games and remaining perfect in-conference.

The Rams had an efficient day on offense, hitting .352 in the match, with only 13 hitting errors.

Fordham had a solid day offensively as well, hitting .309. VCU was tested in the third set as Fordham had match point, but the Rams would go on to fight off the other Rams and win the set on back-to-back kills, 28-26.

The Rams had four players record double digit kills on the day. Kandler and sophomore outside hitter Vicky Giommarini led all players in kills, both tallying 11.

The Rams were led offensively by Baldwin, who had had 10 kills on an impressive .750 percentage in the match. Baldwin added four blocks on the defensive end.

Tuzzolo added 10 kills for the Rams as well, and Adler blasted seven kills on 11 shots.

VCU swept the season series against Fordham, and has swept all eight conference matches on the year.

The Rams look to remain perfect in A-10 play and extend their win-streak when they take on Saint Louis University at home Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. An Oct. 29 home showdown at 1 p.m. with Dayton University (16-6, 7-0) — the only other undefeated team in the A-10 — looms on the horizon.

Rodney Robinson

Contributing Writer