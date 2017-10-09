Soccer: men exact revenge, win fourth straight; women split conference pair

Men’s soccer pushed its winning streak to four games last week with a pair of conference victories over Fordham University and Davidson College. The Rams gained a measure of revenge for last season’s heartbreaking loss to Fordham in penalty kicks in the A-10 title game with the win over the other Rams.

Women’s soccer split a pair of conference matchups with Saint Joseph’s University and George Mason University.

Fordham (M)

A showdown between teams who are top five in the A-10 and undefeated in conference play resulted in a road 1-0 victory for the Black and Gold over the Rams of Fordham University. With the win, VCU gained a measure of revenge for last year’s heartbreaking penalty shootout loss in the A-10 title game.

The game was very physical due to the sides familiarity with one another. Both teams committed a ton of fouls, as VCU finished with 8 and Fordham with 7.

The lone tally of the match occurred in the first half, with a goal from redshirt senior midfielder Francesco Amorosino coming in the 32nd minute for the good Rams.

The Black and Gold’s defense was their calling card in this game, only allowing Fordham to get one shot on goal the entire game.

With his third clean sheet in four games, freshman goalkeeper Mario Sequeira moves to 5-0 on the season when put in the starting lineup. With the victory VCU remains unbeaten in conference play at 2-0, good for third in the A-10.

Davidson (M)

In their first A-10 conference matchup of the season, the Black and Gold defeated the University of Davidson Wildcats by a final of 4-1 Wednesday night at Sports Backers Stadium.

The scoring began early with a goal from senior midfielder Luc Fatton in the fourth minute.

Fatton would go back to back with another goal in the 21’ minute off an assist from senior midfielder Rafael Andrade Santos.

The Black and Gold headed into the 2nd half with a 2-0 lead over the Wildcats.

Davidson closed the gap with a goal from Jaylen Thompson in the 58th minute to make it 2-1.

VCU would retaliate with back-to-back goals just minutes apart. Sophomore defender Ryo Shimazaki ripped a shot from far out in the 64th minute, followed by Fatton netting a hat trick on the night with his score in the 65’ minute, blowing the lead up to 4-1.

The win moved VCU to 1-0 in A-10 play.

Saint Joseph’s (W)

The Rams looked to defend defend home turf in a Thursday night date with the Hawks of Saint Joseph’s University that ended in a hard fought, 1-0 VCU win.

In a very low scoring affair there were a combined 11 shots on goal between the two teams.

VCU redshirt-junior goalkeeper Audrey Sanderson pitched a shutout by going 4-4 on her save opportunities. The match was scoreless heading into halftime.

The only goal of the game came in the 78th minute from sophomore midfielder Alyssa Tallent — her third of the season. The Hawks were unable to tie the game up late despite a slew of chances. With the win, women’s soccer improved to 6-3-3, 2-1-2 in A-10 play.

Women’s soccer fell to George Mason University 1-0 on Sunday in Fairfax. The ladies (6-4-3, 2-2-2) return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the University of Richmond. Men’s soccer (5-3, 2-0) will be back at it Wednesday, Oct. 11 at home against Saint Louis University at 7 p.m.

By Nile McNair

Contributing Writer