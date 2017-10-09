Field hockey rights ship

Field hockey finished the weekend at the .500 mark over their two games, as the Rams were defeated 4-2 by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, but bounced back to beat the Towson University Tigers by a score of 3-0.

The team finished off the week with a win and a loss, bringing their record to 9-4. Senior midfielder Spencer Tossone notched two goals over the two-game span, and VCU outscored their opponents 5-4.

Towson

The Black and Gold handily defeated the Towson Tigers early Sunday afternoon, tallying their third shutout of the season and improving to nine wins on the year.

Towson struggled throughout both halves of the game, unable to put any shots past VCU senior goalkeeper Chessa Kownurko.

Kownurko faced one shot from the Tigers’ offense all afternoon as VCU’s defense put up a stellar performance against the host team.

Tossone opened the scoring for the Rams less than six minutes into the first half, accompanied by an assist from junior midfielder Jessica Mays. Tossone then added her second goal of the game just over 12 minutes in, assisted by junior forward Emily McNamara.

McNamara followed that up with a goal of her own over four minutes later, unassisted, off of a rebound. VCU outshot the Tigers on goal 11-1 and outshot the team by a total of 15-3. VCU also led on penalty corners, 10-5, dominating Towson in all facets of the game in VCU’s second consecutive away match.

UMASS

The Rams fell by a score of 4-2 to the University of Massachusetts at Amherst Minutewomen on Friday, as the defense was unable to hold the host team and A-10 favorite back.

Junior forward Lauren Kaup netted a goal for VCU in the 14th minute to take an early 1-0 lead — one of her two shot attempts over the duration of the game. Senior defender Natalie Bohmke netted a goal on her only shot attempt.

Freshman midfielder Maite Sturm had a team-high three shot attempts, including two on goal. Kownurko made six saves in goal for the Black and Gold.

After Kaup’s opening goal, the Minutewomen tied it up at one goal apiece. VCU took the lead less than a minute later, but UMass tied it up again prior to halftime.

Knotted at a score of 2-2 at halftime, UMass took a 3-2 lead less than four minutes into the latter half of the game, and then tacked on an additional goal to solidify the final outcome.

The Minutewomen also outshot the Rams by a total of 18-10, and 10-6 in shots on goal. UMass also possessed a 3-2 advantage in penalty corners over the Black and Gold, but VCU fought tooth and nail to remain in the game.

The Black and Gold will next host the Davidson College Wildcats on Friday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. before hosting the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels at home on Sunday, Oct. 15, with the opening faceoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

Adam Cheek

Contributing Writer