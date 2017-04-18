The Black Panther Party 50 years later

Students and community members had their fists raised last night at a panel event hosted by the VCU African-American Studies Department that explored the lessons and legacies of the Black Panther Party.

The event was held in celebration of the Black Panther Party’s 50th anniversary. Three former Panthers — Sekou Odinga, Jihad Abdulmumit and Pamela Hannah — were invited to speak about their experiences to a packed venue at The Depot on Broad St.

“A common misunderstanding is that the Black Panther Party was nothing more than a violent, terrorist group, full of criminals and sociopolitical outcasts,” said Abdulmumit, a former BPP member and current Richmond resident who now works in a local health clinic and is active with VCU’s Muslim Student Association.

“Young people are the the future,” Odinga said. “What I would like people to take away from this, here tonight, is to go out and organize groups and to stand up for what they believe in.”

Student and event attendee, Asia McCall, said as a black muslim-American she worries about standing up and fighting for what she believes in.

“To me it’s so important to be here today and hear their stories,” McCall said. “The color of my skin has an embedded history of social demonstrations that changed the world around me. But my contribution to this social movement — that is so desperately needed in light of the new presidency and Black Lives Matter to me is still grey.”

The Black Panther Party was founded in 1966 in Oakland, California by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale. The party began as a community service organization focused on protecting and promoting the civil rights of oppressed citizens.

Dressed in black and open carrying weapons, the Black Panthers of Defense quickly became a divisive entity in California. The movement spread to New York, where Sekou Odinga was a founding member of the east coast chapter.

Odinga’s legacy and contribution to the Black Panthers attracted many of the public who attended the event — which quickly reached capacity and organizers had to begin turning away attendees. Odinga told the crowd that the fight for social change is always on-going and he remembers the moment where he knew he had to go into underground work as part of the Black Liberation Movement.

On Jan. 17, 1969, Odinga’s influence as a Black Panther member grew when a rival black nationalist group killed two Panthers from California — Alprentis “Bunchy” Carter and John Huggins. A Panther from Odinga’s New York chapter was in police custody and had been beaten brutally; the police were actively searching for Odinga in connection to a police shooting.

“That was probably the most terrifying and emotional experience I have had as a Black Panther,” Odinga said.

Odinga ultimately was arrested on six counts of attempted murder. He was convicted in 1984 and sentenced to a consecutive 25 years to life state sentence and a 40 year federal sentence.

Odinga was released from prison on Nov. 25, 2014. He now runs the Jericho Movement which focuses on the rights of political prisoners in the United States — some of whom have been in jail since the height of movements in the 1960s and 1970s.

Hannah said the total amount of time the remaining incarcerated members of the party are serving totals around 800 years.

“Many of these people, they aren’t going to live out their sentence,” Hannah said. “They will die before they can do that.”

Hannah also commented on the similarities between her native city of Harlem and Richmond, Va.

“I was driving around the city today and it looks like gentrification,” Hannah said to the crowd. “The conditions that brought myself to the BPP in 1969 still exist today.”

During her portion of the panel, Hannah emphasized the importance of young people looking critically into and at their communities.

“(Political organization) doesn’t have to be real complicated, this isn’t a fancy community,” Hannah said. “Know your resources, focus on your resources and in the meantime instead of saving the world start with saving your community — save each other.”

Abdulmumit, the third panelist, began his speech by detailing an incident that led him to join the Panthers.

“My father, my brother, and I were stopped on our way home by police officers,” Abdulmumit said. “The police pointed guns at the heads of my father and brother.”

His father and brother were released without charges and no explanation, and Abdulmumit went on to co-found a Black Panther Party chapter in his New Jersey hometown. He is no longer able to reside there due to a robbery conviction, however.

For Abdulmumit, the robbery he was convicted for, much like the creation of the Black Panther for Self Defense, was crucial to the development and flourishing of the Black Panther Movement, the black power movement and for furthering civil rights.

“Here we are 40 years later, and people may look at me as a criminal bank robber. But I never kept that money; I put it directly back into the work, for our community,” Abdulmumit told Richmond Magazine.

Meanwhile, a group identified as “ASH Antifa Seven Hills – Antifascists Seven Hills” on Facebook shared a widely-circulated post stating the VCU Police Department were outside stopping attendees who wished to enter the overcapacity event.

“As this was happening, a young person from outside tried to walk past a cop, calmly, and he was nearly thrown to the ground, whipped around,” reads ASH Antifa Facebook post. “I’ve seen (the VCU PD) be more aggressive and physically violent more often than RPD, and that’s no f***ing compliment. They are the enforcement arm of VCU’s colonization of Richmond.”

According to VCU PD public information officer Corey Byers, the person mentioned in the post was not a VCU student and students were not being allowed in the venue because the crowd was over-capacity, as designated by the fire marshall, and event organizers asked for assistance.

“Despite several communications from event organizers to those outside that no one else could be admitted, one person ran past an officer and entered the building,” Byers wrote in an email. “(The person) was briefly detained and escorted out of The Depot. The man was not arrested and no charges are pending. He was not a VCU student.”

Byers said the VCU PD reviewed the incident this morning, and Police Chief John Venuti believes officers at the event should have communicated more clearly with guests outside to explain why no one was being admitted into the building even after other participants left the event.

Richmond Struggle, a local activist group, gathered in the VCU compass on Wednesday evening to protest not only the police interaction on Tuesday evening, but to raise awareness of police overreach in day-to-day interactions.

“We’re here to protest VCU PD in general,” said Foster McClain, a member of Richmond Struggle, “With its policies of racial profiling and generally serving as the shock troops for VCU’s gentrification plan for Richmond.”

Richmond Struggle said they plan on hosting similar events.

Keyris Manzanares, Contributing Writer

Siona Peterous, Spectrum Editor