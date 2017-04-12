Hyatt nets seven, but Lacrosse drops two

VCU lacrosse took on the George Mason University Patriots and La Salle University Explorers in two matches last week, dropping both games 19-8 and 15-11, respectively

The Rams’ record fell to 5-7, but they raised their total-goals scored to 136 on the year, and their goals-scored per game average remained nearly identical at more than 11 goals.

Sophomore midfielder Sky Hyatt starred in both affairs for the Black and Gold, scoring a total of seven goals, while freshman attack Jessica Del Rossi scored four.

GMU

VCU took on George Mason in Richmond on Sunday, falling by a score of 19-8.

Twelve first-half goals culminated in a 7-5 halftime scoreline with VCU trailing. The close 7-5 deficit did not last long, as the Patriots blew the Rams out of the water in the second half.

GMU notched 12 goals in the second half alone, while the Rams managed just three. Senior midfielder Melissa Lobaccaro was the standout for the Patriots, scoring five of the team’s 19 goals, while Hyatt tallied three goals on six shots as well as three assists for the Rams.

Freshman attacker Jessica Del Rossi netted two goals, while freshman midfielder Keriann McTavish, sophomore midfielder Clare Murphy, and freshman midfielder Nicole Morris all scored one goal apiece.

Goalkeeper Ria Peralta and Hyatt each fielded four ground balls, while Del Rossi, McTavish, freshman midfielder Jenn Nonn and sophomore attack Molly Barcikowski all attempted three shots apiece.

La Salle

La Salle edged out the Black and Gold on Saturday night in Philadelphia, squeaking by with a 15-11 victory.

After an opening goal from Barcikowsk,i only 40 seconds into the game, the Rams took an early 5-2 lead. The Explorers rallied with six unanswered goals in the waning minutes of the first half.

An 8-6 halftime deficit for the Rams proved insurmountable in the second half, and VCU trailed the rest of the way.

Hyatt tallied four goals on six attempts, while fellow midfielders sophomore Sofia Emond and McTavish each notched two assists.

McTavish and Del Rossi netted two goals apiece, accounting for more than a third of the team’s scores. Sophomore Barcikowski and freshman defender Elisa Solomon each netted a goal, with Barcikowski adding an assist to her day’s stats.

La Salle led in total shots and shots on goal, but only by one in both categories.

Each team was perfect on clear attempts on goal, and Ria Peralta made eight saves. La Salle and VCU each only had three successful free-position attempts.

Lacrosse will spend next week on the road, as they travel to Saint Joseph’s University on Thursday and The George Washington University on Saturday for a pair of inter-conference matchups.

Adam Cheek

Contributing Writer