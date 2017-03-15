VCU recognized as a top Fulbright producing institution

VCU is the leading university in Virginia to produce Fulbright student scholars for 2016-school year, according to the U.S Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Eleven VCU received Fulbright awards, including four English Assistant Teaching grants and seven research or study-related grants in 2016. VCU has produced 45 Fulbright scholars since the conception of the National Scholarship Office opened in 2005.

“Along with my colleagues, I am honored to represent a university with so many Fulbright award recipients,” said VCU president Michael Rao. “Recognition from the program further highlights what we have always known — our students are smart, driven, and engaged.”

The Fulbright program was created in 1946 through the U.S. government as a student exchange program. The program is facilitated through the Department of State, which is allotted money annually through Congress and other foreign governments, foundations, etc. who often host the students.

The Fulbright program awards up to 1,900 U.S. students every year and receives upward of 4,000 students from foreign countries. The program currently works with 140 countries worldwide.

