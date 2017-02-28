JeQuan Lewis: The toughest players he’s ever guarded

According to senior guard JeQuan Lewis, there’s not much to do in Dickson, Tennessee except play basketball. Ever since he was seven, Lewis knew he wanted to continue playing basketball for as long as he can.

“It felt like something I had to do,” he said.

Averaging 15.1 points and 4.4 assists a game this season has helped guide Lewis to receiving Atlantic 10 co-player of the week twice.

In VCU’s 91-81 victory over Saint Joseph’s University, Lewis scored a career high 34 points, marking it the most by a Ram since Melvin Johnson dropped 36 at La Salle on Feb. 3, 2016.

His nine made 3-point field goals that evening are tied for the most in the Atlantic 10 Conference this season, and are the most by a Ram since Troy Daniels set the school mark with 11 at East Tennessee State on Jan. 2, 2013.

In his four years as a Ram in a powerhouse conference, Lewis has had the opportunity to play elite teams in and out of conference and in those games, he went face-to-face with some of the most esteemed players in the NCAA.

Lewis said playing at VCU is all about defense. As his final season as a Ram comes to a close, Lewis reflected on five of the most memorable players he has ever guarded wearing black and gold.

Chaz williams — The University of Massachusetts Amherst (2011-2014)

“He was a senior, I was a freshman. He was fast, stronger. He was more dixperienced. (I was able to stop him) a few times.”

Kendall Anthony — the University of Richmond (2011-2015)

“He was another short quick strong guard who could really shoot; he was quick enough to get to the basket. It’s tough guarding those short guards because I mean I feel like I’m short compared to a lot of people but when they’re shorter than me it’s harder. They get up under your knees and you can’t get as low as they can and you’re fouling or at risk to foul.”

D’Angelo Russell — the Ohio State University (2014-2015)

“Just a good good player overall, couldn’t give him much space.”

Jordair Jett — Saint Louis University (2010-2014)

“He was a strong physical guard who played really well and like really really strong and I was just a little freshman weighing like 165 going against him and he was probably 225.”

Jack Gibbs — Davidson College (2013-2017)

“He’s a good player. He runs off a thousand screens so it’s tough guarding that because you feel like you have to chase him all over the place. He doesn’t need very much space to shoot it so you have to pretty much stay attached to him as close as you can, fighting through all those screens.”

