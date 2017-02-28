Lacrosse falls to one-and-three

The VCU lacrosse team fell to the Eagles of Winthrop University Sunday afternoon by a final of 19-7.

With this defeat, the Rams dropped to 1-3 this season, while Winthrop cruises to 6-0.

The Eagles’ first goal came via a free-position shot by Nicole Beatson just two minutes into the first half.

VCU scored the next two goals, making the score 2-1 with 24 minutes left in the first half. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Sky Hyatt and sophomore attacker Molly Barcikowski converted the chances for the Black and Gold.

The Eagles found the back of the net thrice more just after Hyatt and Barcikowski scored, putting the scoreline at 5-2.

Barcikowski led the way for the Rams during the first half of the game, as she recorded her second collegiate hat-trick against Winthrop.

VCU placed two out of their next three shots in the net, putting the Rams up 6-4 with goals from redshirt-freshman midfielder Jenn Nonn and Barcikowski — however, the Eagles closed the half with a strong offensive showing.

The Eagles kept up their intensity and strong offensive push to start the second half. They opened up the second half scoring the first three goals of the period. Winthrop pushed its lead to eight with 21:26 left on the clock.

Hyatt came through for her Rams and scored three of the next four goals, putting the score at 13-7 with 13:24 to go.

VCU was shut out for the rest of the game by Winthrop’s stifling defense.

The Eagles were able to score six more goals over the Rams to reach the 19-7 final score. During the last 13 minutes of the game, WU’s Nicole Beatson had a perfect three-for-three on free position attempts.

VCU had 16 turnovers during the game but was able to record six saves, three in each half. However, Winthrop outshot the rams 32-17, and gained control of the ground balls 19-9.

Up next the Rams will travel to Gardner-Webb University at 6 p.m. on March. 3.

__________________________________________________________________

Keyris Manzanares, Contributing Writer