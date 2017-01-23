ILLUSTRATIONS EDITOR

Gareth Bentall

Gareth is a cartoonist and illustrator currently in his senior year as a communication arts student. He specializes in political cartoons, humorous illustration, underground comic trivia, bird watching, hoarding, forwarding, boogie boarding and Parcheesi. Gareth currently resides inside of his inkpot. Last year, Gareth won the National Society of Professional Journalists award for Editorial Cartooning.

Facebook | Portfolio | bentallgr@commonwealthtimes.org