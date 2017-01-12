Dear Editor:

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has signed a rather bizarre executive order which actually aims to discriminate against businesses that do not have anti-discrimination policies regarding sexual orientation and gender identity.

Liberal, pro-LGBT values are so upside-down, backwards and twisted that pro-LGBT people actually believe it is okay to ignore the feelings of decent moral people who don’t want adult sexually confused transgenders to use bathrooms their children use. In other words, liberals place the disordered feelings of transgenders above the feelings of normal people. Truly bizarre.

A lot of decent moral people are getting really fed up with liberal hypocrisy, liberal judgmentalism, liberal self-righteousness, liberal name-calling, liberal hate, liberal intolerance, liberal prejudices, and liberal discrimination. This helps explain why Trump beat Clinton.

This country needs to rise up against the ignorant liberal bigots who believe it’s okay to discriminate against and make criminals out of decent moral people who, for example, don’t want to cater to “weddings” of heterophobic homosexuals. This corruption and these regressive, warped liberal prejudices need to be vigorously opposed.

-Wayne Lela