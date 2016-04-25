Lambda Chi Alpha hosts vigil for deceased brother, senior

Austin Walker

Just three weeks prior to his graduation, criminal justice and psychology major Corey Randall took his own life. Survived by his sister, mother and father, the university said Randall will be awarded his degrees posthumously.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded at 6:18 a.m. on April 15 to a person down from a gunshot wound to the head on the 1300 block of W. Broad Street.

Randall was born Oct. 19, 1993 and graduated from Stafford Senior High School, where he volunteered with Stafford County Fire Engine Company 1 in Falmouth, Virginia.

“I hope you all take care. I love y’all,” reads a status posted on Randall’s Facebook page timestamped 6:04 a.m. on April 15.

Randall’s family started a fundraising page for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Corey’s name, which had nearly reached its goal of $5,000 within a week of his death. His mother, Rachel, asked that people donate to the page instead of sending flowers.

Randall was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at VCU. The organization held a candlelight vigil attended by friends and family for Randall on April 21 in the Commons Plaza.

Lambda Chi Alpha at VCU declined to comment out of respect for Randall and his family. The Commonwealth Times reached out to his family but received no response.

Sydney McDonald, interim director of University Counseling Services, said it’s important for students to remember their mental health needs to be a top priority.

“If any student is feeling really distressed or having suicidal thoughts or is worried about a friend they can absolutely use us as a resource and consult with us and get support,” McDonald said.

According to McDonald, warning signs for a person who might be considering suicide including comments about hopelessness, increased drug and/or alcohol use, giving away personal possessions and extreme mood swings.

Students struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health concerns, or are worried about another person, are encouraged to visit the University Student Counseling Services — a free clinic specializing in student mental health, and is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For more information regarding self help and helping others, visit the University Counseling Services website, or call the Monroe Park Campus office at 828-6200, the MCV Campus at 828-3964 or the after-hours emergency line at 828-1234.

