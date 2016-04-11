VCU falls short during battle of the Rams

April 11, 2016

IMG_5901

Malinka Walters
Contributing Writer

Baseball struggled to get momentum going this weekend in their series against the Rams of Rhode Island University at Bill Feck Field.

Game 1

The Rams competed in a three-game series against the URI Rams, but couldn’t get going offensively during the “Battle of the Rams opener,” ultimately concluding the game with a 5-1 loss.

URI got things started in the bottom of the first inning, when Martin Figueroa doubled two batters in, followed by a single by Jordan Powell to give URI a 1-0 lead. A home run from Mike Corin in the bottom of the second inning gave the home team a 2-0 advantage.

At the bottom of the third inning, Rhode Island hit a two RBI single to centerfield raising the score to 4-0. At the top of the fifth inning, senior catcher Walker Haymaker hit a homerun giving VCU its only run on the scoreboard. However, URI responded with another run due to a passed ball giving them favor of a 5-1 score to last the rest of the game.

Despite Haymaker’s home run and 1-3 batting, junior infielder Matt Davis led the offense for VCU going 2-4 at the plate with two singles. Senior outfielder James Bunn and junior outfielder Logan Farrar both collected a hit, finishing as the only other VCU Ram to bat in the starting lineup.

VCU starting sophomore pitcher Sean Thompson collected his first loss of the season, going six innings and gave up nine hits and let in four earned runs.

IMG_5913

Game 2

VCU’s results weren’t any better than the day before in the second series game when the offense couldn’t make a change past the third inning. VCU dropped the game 7-3.

During the first inning, VCU gained the lead with a skied fly ball hit to right field by junior Darian Carpenter with two outs. As the ball fell out of URI’s Mike Foley’s glove, VCU was able to put the first run on the board.

Rhode Island was able to equal the score in the bottom of the first, after a VCU error with two outs extended the inning and allowed senior outfielder Ryan Olmo to drive in a run with an RBI single. VCU retaliated with Bunn and Davis each hitting a RBI single in the top of the second giving the black and gold a 3-1 lead.

The Rhodies scored another run in the bottom of the fourth and the fifth with a fielder’s choice off the bat and a groundout.

At the bottom of the seventh, URI scored another run due to a squeeze bunt that left VCU trailing 7-3.

VCU managed to get a lead off runner at the top of the ninth, but was quickly eliminated on a tough read line drive that was caught by the pitcher, shutting down any momentum VCU had going into the ninth.

Starting junior pitcher Brooks Vial took his third loss of the season, giving up eight hits and five earned runs in seven innings of play.

Game 3

VCU was able to salvage some jubilation for the bus ride home after an unsuccessful weekend. VCU turned the tables on Rhode Island and defeated their opponents 7-3.

URI managed to tie up the game at the bottom of the eighth due to a walked in run with only one out during the inning. While VCU came up empty in the top of the ninth, URI threatened in the bottom of the inning. With two outs and runners on first and second, Bunn made a phenomenal diving catch to make the third out and send the game into extras.

Bunn stepped up to the plate in the top of the tenth with the bases loaded. He took the first pitch in the shoulder to force in a run and give VCU the 4-3 lead. Ching followed in the rotation, hitting a triple to the right field corner, clearing the bases and pushed VCU to their only win of the weekend, 7-3 victory.

The VCU Rams are now 20-12 and return to the Diamond on Tuesday to face Norfolk State University at 6:30 p.m.

Related Articles

2,250 Comments on VCU falls short during battle of the Rams

  12. So to avoid this error that many individuals create, where
    necessary, you ought to follow the principles of one’s forex trading technique and trade-only.

    Reply

  17. Tow Vehicle Trader can arrange finance for both brand-new and
    used recovery automobiles with money properties specialising in this type
    of equipment.

    Reply

  124. Thankfully, there are several tow vehicle insurance coverage protections that allow you to personalize your plan to match your company’
    demands.

    Reply

  149. An exit factors in to the forex industry then they supplement their conclusions with basic examination while investors use technicals for plotting the
    accessibility.

    Reply

  153. Concerning 100 tow common carrier die annually in North America as
    the result of roadside mishaps, according to the Canadian Car Organization.

    Reply

  183. This profit will then have to be sold back to sterling utilizing the current rate, if you should be exchanging a free account that is denominated in sterling.

    Reply

  236. Superior Claims Solution – Discover why exceptional claims service matters– as well
    as learn what Progressive is doing to create cases
    a lot better.

    Reply

  262. We refresh, or can help establish the basic principles of online trading currency for your fresh trader
    rules that are sophisticated with a more capable
    investor.

    Reply

  317. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is
    magnificent, as well as the content!

    Reply

  430. Environment Company Air pollution Avoidance Standards explain that septic containers are only appropriate for small-scale property developments approximately 15 persons.

    Reply

  548. You will be directed a 147 page ebook on Forex
    Currency Trading plus you’ll obtain one-part everyday of the 7 element Currency Trading Program for your next seven days.

    Reply

  571. Take-Profit and Lot size if you utilize the Metatrader subsequently these instruments will enhance your trading by allowing
    you to predetermined Stop/ Decline.

    Reply

  608. The forex market also provide distinctive opportunities to use
    change rates to take advantage of breaking financial news, worldwide
    occasions and interest rate differentials.

    Reply