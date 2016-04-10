Quill Theatre presents Shakespearian classic “King Lear” in the wake of the anniversary of his death

April 10, 2016

Provided by: Aaron Sutten, jacqueline O'Conner
Provided by: Aaron Sutten, jacqueline O’Conner

Kristen Lair-Baker
Contributing Writer

With the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death rapidly approaches, The Quill Theatre is commemorating the incomparably-influential playwright with a bold production of one of his many gritty works.

Their current production of “King Lear” directed by Jan Powell at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts stars Joe Inscoe as the title character. With ticket prices ranged from $20-35, the show will run until April 23.

“King Lear” details the story of the king by which the show is titled, and how how he is resigns from his noble position and divides his land between his three daughters. The show touches on some key themes of justice, obliviousness and the importance but faults with order opposed to chaos.

Mac MacDaniel, the dramaturge coordinator at Quill Theatre, plays an essential role not only in the production of Lear, but also throughout a multitude of their productions.

MacDaniel’s said his job is really that of a theatrical consultant.

“I advise actors and directors on how to approach the textual elements of Shakespeare’s plays,” MacDaniel said. “I help explain themes, characterization, historical and literary context, help cut scripts down for timing purposes, and participate in character conferences.”

MacDaniel said that his strengths in dramaturge play into this production especially.

Provided by: Aaron Sutten, jacqueline O'Conner
Provided by: Aaron Sutten, jacqueline O’Conner

“I think that if I have a strength, it is in characterization: trying to truthfully understand what makes these characters tick,” MacDaniel said. “I would definitely say that I follow A.C. Bradley, an early 20th century British critic, in his psychological approach to Shakespeare’s characters.

Bradley is a famed scholar, whose examinations of Shakespeare’s characters have been widely commented on. He’s attributed with appreciating the depth of the characters beyond face value, adding and overall depth to the work of Shakespeare that is translated to stage in modern day.

“Bradley always thinks of Shakespearean characters as real people who can be analyzed and understood just like any other person,” MacDaniel said. “Shakespeare’s characters are real people to me so I always think of them in that way.”

MacDaniel’s job is to translate his understanding of these characters in a historical context and help turn that into a stellar performance by the show’s actors.

Joe Inscoe, the actor playing King Lear, also had an important role in characterization.

Provided by: Aaron Sutten, jacqueline O'Conner
Provided by: Aaron Sutten, jacqueline O’Conner

“I’ve had plenty of time to delve into the massive amount of material devoted to one of Shakespeare’s most complex and demanding characters,” Inscoe said. “From critical essays several centuries old to YouTube interviews of actors who’ve played the role, and directors who’ve tackled this tragedy.”

Research like this, while certainly not exclusive to Shakespearean works, is definitely a notable aspect of the 17th-century playwright’s revered scripts.

“I was astonished, at first, particularly by how many questions have never been answered definitively, and never will,” Inscoe said. “The choices left to actors and directors seem limitless.”

A definitive theme throughout the performance is the internal battle between Lear and his own madness. Inscoe was able to resonate and characterize his role through his own personal experience with dementia.

Inscoe’s father suffered from dementia, which plagued him in his final years and was very traumatic for Inscoe.

“He frequently showed wonder at re-discovering common things, as though experiencing them for the first time,” Inscoe said. “That particular event resonated loudly for me as I read ‘(King) Lear’ for the first time since college, forty years ago.”

Inscoe also utilized the works of the great neuroscientist Oliver Sacks with his characterization of Lear.

“In his book, The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, Sacks had written about such symptoms of dementia, and in a way that made them seem newly observed. But Shakespeare had obviously observed them and recorded them in King Lear in 1608,” Inscoe said.

Inscoe reflects back on his experience with Quill Theatre and the production with admiration.

“My experience of working with Quill has been a great one. Addie Barnhart, their director of education worked many hours with me on learning and running lines, and no one could have greater support from a director than I’ve had with Jan Powell,” said Inscoe.

Inscoe has performed in one other Shakespearian play, Much Ado About Nothing, in which he played the role of Leonato.

“There’s a love of Shakespeare that seems almost palpable within this company. Working on this project with Dr. Jan Powell and so many others who are bona fide Shakespearean scholars and experts,” said Inscoe, “I felt almost embarrassed that I’d only performed in one other of the Bard’s works some thirty years ago.”

Related Articles

2,027 Comments on Quill Theatre presents Shakespearian classic “King Lear” in the wake of the anniversary of his death

    • Thank you for another informative site. The place else may I am getting that type of info
      written in such a perfect approach? I have a undertaking that
      I’m simply now running on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.

      Reply

  3. I blog frequently and I truly thank you for your information. Your article has truly
    peaked my interest. I’m going to take a note of your
    website and keep checking for new information about once a week.
    I subscribed to your Feed too.

    Reply

  7. I’ve been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like
    yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as
    you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Reply

  9. I used to be suggested this blog by means of my cousin. I am now not
    sure whether this put up is written through him as no one else realize such designated about my trouble.
    You’re incredible! Thank you!

    Reply

  10. I have been browsing on-line more than 3 hours lately, but I by no means found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s beautiful value enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and
    bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web
    will likely be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Reply

  11. all the time i used to read smaller content that as
    well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this piece of writing which I am reading at this
    place.

    Reply

    • Definitely consider that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the simplest thing to take note of.
      I say to you, I definitely get irked at the same time as other people consider issues that they plainly do
      not know about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also
      defined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , people can take a signal.
      Will likely be again to get more. Thanks

      Reply

  13. Superb blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost
    on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform
    like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally
    confused .. Any tips? Kudos!

    Reply

  17. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog
    and was curious what all is needed to get set up?

    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a
    pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% positive.
    Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Many thanks

    Reply

  60. Forex stock investing is the many successful and
    beautiful investment possibility since you cando it from
    any region on the planet and from home or office.

    Reply

  138. Trading on perimeter is barely recommended for people who have
    of interpreting Forex signals or have dependable automatic trading robots, the capability.

    Reply

  172. This four-year level is supplied to high-ATAR pupils that wish to
    end up being specialist psychologists, take place to study or create a profession in a psychology-related field.

    Reply

  175. I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
    The problem is something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    Now i’m very happy I came across this in my hunt for something relating to this.

    Reply

  195. Pursuing my interests in neuropsychology as well as sporting activity psychology
    has definitely been challenging, however it has educated me that if you know
    exactly what you wish to do, there is constantly a means making it occur.

    Reply

    • We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
      Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have
      done a formidable activity and our entire group will probably be grateful to you.

      Reply

    • Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers
      and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
      Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have
      done a extraordinary job!

      Reply

    • It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without
      a doubt donate to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll
      settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
      I look forward to brand new updates and will share this blog
      with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

      Reply

    • Currently it looks like Expression Engine is the preferred
      blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?

      Reply

  325. Forex trading strategies create by assisting an investor more innovative and confident In making measurements that are right in regards to the industry him.

    Reply

  328. Web may be lure for forex investors that are inexperienced, therefore before
    you invest your cash, the finest you can certainly do would be
    to verify everything.

    Reply

  379. FxPro was named the most effective FOREX broker for 2009 by Earth Finance Magazine, along with exactly the same respect was obtained by it by CEO Journal, the previous year.

    Reply

  422. This way, they’re able to find trading chances in markets that are
    decreasing and both increasing as well as shortterm intraday movements.

    Reply

  437. Heya are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to
    the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my
    own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Reply

  579. As a sport psycho therapist, I have actually been trained
    in the used practice of sport as well as performance psychology, and I
    deal with elite” efficiency problems and good psychology applications.

    Reply

  597. APA makes 2 publications: the Monitor on Psychology, sent to all
    members (including pupil associates) 11 times a year, as well as gradPSYCH, APA’s graduate student magazine, published 4 times a year.

    Reply

  630. The concerns on which subscores are based are dispersed throughout the examination;
    they are not set apart and also labeled individually, although a number of concerns from a single material
    location may appear consecutively.

    Reply

  633. The euro, employed by 16 Western countries with Malaysia and fiscal
    giants England, could be the 2nd most traded currency future in the U.S.
    money.

    Reply

  641. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site.
    Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues?
    A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks
    great in Opera. Do you have any tips to help fix this problem?

    Reply