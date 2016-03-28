Rams win two of three-game-series over the Bonnies at the Diamond

March 28, 2016

Photo by: Ali Jones
Photo by: Ali Jones

VCU baseball stayed hot against conference foe St. Bonaventure, taking the first two games of the weekend series.

Game 1

The Rams competed in a three-game series with the Bonnies, winning the opener in a close matchup, 6-5.

After a defensive first inning, the Rams took an early lead in the bottom of the second when senior outfielder Jimmy Kerrigan crossed home plate on a throwing error by Bonnies shortstop Cole Patterson on an errant double play attempt.

However, sophomore starting pitcher Sean Thompson struggled to keep St. Bonaventure off the board by allowing five runs and 11 hits in 4.2 innings of work.

Junior pitcher Matt Jamer entered the game in relief and pitched 2.1 solid innings, only allowing one hit and striking out three. Junior closer Sam Donko notched the Atlantic 10 Conference best ninth save, as he shut the door on St. Bonaventure in the top of the ninth inning to close out the game.

A game defined by lead changes, the Rams rode the bats of Kerrigan, who went 3-4 with a RBI and solo home run and Nick Rabat had a three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Rams the lead to prevail against St. Bonaventure, notching a win in its first conference matchup.

Photo by: Ali Jones
Photo by: Ali Jones

Game 2

The Rams were back in action Saturday as they improved to 2-0 in the A-10, marking their fourth consecutive win.

In a game where base hits and runs were hard to come by, the Bonnies got out to a quick, two-run lead in the top of the second inning. In the bottom of the second, VCU responded by scoring on a passed ball by St. Bonaventure catcher Tommy LaCongo.

After the score was tied in the second, the game turned into a pitchers duel. Junior Brooks Vial got the start for VCU and had a quality outing. The junior pitcher pitched 6.1 innings while surrendering only two earned runs and posted eight strikeouts.

Jamer came in for relief and improved to 4-1 loss on the season. He tossed five shutout innings, allowing only one three hits and striking out three. St. Bonaventure had a difficult time advancing runners across home plate with a staggering total of leaving 12 men on base during the course of the game.

The game reached its conclusion when freshman third baseman Brody Cook stepped up in a clutch role in the bottom of the 12th inning and had his veteran moment. Cook roped a single into center field allowing designated hitter Haiden Lamb to come across and score, ending the game in walk off fashion.

VCU has improved to 9-2 losses at home, with its win in game two of the weekend series again St. Bonaventure which marks their fourth win in a row at the Diamond.

The Rams will be back in action March 27 with a chance to sweep the series. The game is planned to start at 1 p.m.

Rodney Robinson, Contributing Writer

5,564 Comments on Rams win two of three-game-series over the Bonnies at the Diamond

    • I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be working with?
      I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest website and I would like to find something more secure.
      Do you have any solutions?

      Reply

    • Excellent website. A lot of useful info here. I’m sending it to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious.
      And certainly, thank you to your sweat!

      Reply

  3. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found
    that it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
    I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of
    people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

    Reply

    • Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of
      any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
      I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
      quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
      Please let me know if you run into anything.
      I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

      Reply

    • Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and
      personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited
      from this web site.

      Reply

  11. Pursuing my passions in neuropsychology as well as sporting
    activity psychology has actually absolutely been testing,
    however it has instructed me that if you understand
    what you want to do, there is constantly a means making
    it happen.

    Reply

  13. Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in truth was a
    entertainment account it. Glance complicated to far introduced
    agreeable from you! However, how could we be in contact?

    Reply

  14. You’ll have accessibility to over 20 psychology subjects as well as the opportunity to finish a subject on Autism
    Spectrum Disorders, picking up from experts at the Olga Tennison Autism Study Center (OTARC).

    Reply

  15. I have been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours these days, yet
    I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It’s pretty value
    sufficient for me. In my view, if all site owners and
    bloggers made just right content material as you did,
    the web will likely be much more useful than ever before.

    Reply

  16. Simply rub somewhat on to the twine and you will have a smooth look in no time.
    Your beads will go on simpler and your piece will have a extra elegant, professionally made look.

    Reply

  17. Our psychology training courses offer student-centred knowing, offering you with the possibility to study where you are, when you can and also just how you want.

    Reply

  18. Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work
    due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?

    Reply

  19. During my program operate in therapy psychology at the University of Wisconsin–
    Madison, I was lucky enough to have actually collaborated with
    one of my professors and also join a research he
    was directing.

    Reply

  20. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.

    Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve
    done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful
    to you.

    Reply

  22. You’ve made some really good points there.
    I looked on the internet to learn more about the issue and
    found most people will go along with your views on this website.

    Reply

  23. Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.

    Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get
    there! Appreciate it

    Reply

  24. Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get
    a lot of spam comments? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you
    can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is
    very much appreciated.

    Reply

  28. Matching Danon Jewelry – No matter what concern exactly what
    Danon you initially buy initially a present for Mom’s Mommy, top-of-the-line stored very best of
    Danon is you can usually find a discover piece coordinating their accompanying
    collections e.g.

    Reply

  29. If you want a profession as a psycho therapist, you have to complete graduate college in psychology While many graduate
    diet plans in psychology remain in scholastic divisions located in university colleges
    of scientific researches as well as arts, some lie in professional schools of
    psychology, education, design, business and medication.

    Reply

  30. A helpful tip is to wrap a self-adhesive word across the mandrel
    and place a tiny amount of oil on the floor to cease the clay sticking to the mandrel.

    Reply

  31. Around two thirds of psychology grads are in work in the UK six months
    after graduating, while virtually a quarter carry out further study
    or combine further study with work.

    Reply

  33. Secondly, Danon Jewellery is obtainable in a wide range of styles.
    Vary is a substantial factor when making an attempt to
    pick out the correct item to match your outfit and this will cheer you up
    on a bleak day.

    Reply

  36. Diamonds that are not conflict free may have been indirectly the reason for a substantial amount of struggling and even death.
    Conflict free diamonds are mined, processed, and exported underneath exacting conditions that do not
    enable any criminality or violence.

    Reply

  37. The concerns on which subscores are based are dispersed throughout the examination; they are not established apart and classified
    individually, although several questions from a single content location may show up consecutively.

    Reply

  38. Information suggest that those who go into a doctoral program with a master’s level are more appropriate to finish the program compared to those who do not
    have a master’s.

    Reply

  41. Something that’s too current shall be quickly out of date.
    A stylish piece that you simply get pleasure from
    but is not the most recent thing could be part of your wardrobe
    for years to come back.

    Reply

  42. The areas of expertise and also study passions
    of specific professor might be a guide to you in matching your
    career passions with a particular location of research study or technique
    in psychology.

    Reply

  45. Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you, However I am encountering troubles with
    your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I cannot subscribe to it.
    Is there anybody else getting the same RSS issues? Anybody who knows the answer can you
    kindly respond? Thanx!!

    Reply

  47. There was clearly a certain quantity of publicity
    inside the public press and on the world-huge-net not
    too long ago that low-priced fashion jewelry could
    be damaging to a women dermis.

    Reply

  48. Division of Psychology have actually received a grant from the National Institute
    of Health as component of a site research study concerning the effects
    of adolescent substance use on the developing brain.

    Reply

  59. The Department of Psychology is home to worldwide well-known scholars
    with research study expertise in ethnic minority psychological health, inter-group relationships, instructional differences, cross-cultural psychology,
    women’s health and wellness, physical disabilities, fostering,
    and also a lot more.

    Reply

  63. Fantastic blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.

    Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress
    or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused ..
    Any tips? Appreciate it!

    Reply

  67. element but it surely still has the mesh inside which pulls you in. From there you may surf nearby breakers,
    head out on fishing trips (but beware… Variant of girlie.

    Reply

  84. These questions are distributed among the areas of professional as well as
    irregular psychology, life-span growth, individuality as well as social psychology.

    Reply

  88. You will certainly should have a septic system clearing solution to
    get eliminate this layer purpose to contend the very least one
    septic system empty a year.

    Reply

  96. Jewelry has thus undergone a gamut of adjustments as well as variations throughout the decades.

    Costume jewelry can be one of many vital fashion accessories that plays a
    significant function in making a brand new fashion assertion and on the identical time adding more spice in your costume.

    Reply

  99. I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading very
    slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
    I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.

    Reply

  104. obviously like your web site however you have to test
    the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them
    are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to tell the
    truth however I’ll certainly come back again.

    Reply

  131. Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
    I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this informative article together.
    I once again find myself spending a lot of time both
    reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still
    worth it!

    Reply

  134. Every clue ought to be about a utterly totally different piece of jewellery.
    The company will examine the clues and try the items to seek out
    out which merchandise matches the clue.

    Reply

  144. It is additionally symbolic of the values as well as ways of life within the
    spouse and youngsters. The utmost interest is certainly actually because of the number of a beautiful wedding outfit to spice up the beauty of the one you love associate.

    Reply

  145. The first draining is asked for as typical stamina waste as well as is after that changed
    if information logged as weak at Severn Trent’s disposal factor.

    Reply

  147. The lawful demands transformed in January and septic
    tanks as well as little sewage treatment plants no longer have to be registered in order for a home to be offered.

    Reply

  155. In many of the cases, the cheaper substitutes can final for two to a few years if kept
    properly. Keep away from letting your costume vogue jewellery coming
    into contact with soap, face lotions, or moisturizers.

    Reply

  161. Most of us recognize how stress stuffed
    the ramp as much as the Yuletide season is perhaps
    so this could possibly be an extra good purpose the
    rationale why internet purchasing for Danon is perhaps a more satisfying
    experience. Give some thought to the choice – driving a automobile by bustling traffic, hoping to find a
    automobile parking space, marching throughout the shops, shedding time in strains, and so on.

    Reply

  163. If a patient vomits after taking in a dosage of
    dental methadone within 20 minutes, the dose may not have been taken in, or may not have
    been absorbed fully enough for reliable symptoms administration.

    Reply

  164. Howdy! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a
    quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading your blog posts.
    Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go
    over the same subjects? Thank you!

    Reply

  169. Much of individuals in the methadone rehab program could
    even achieve success methadone customers that feel hamstringed muscle by
    their have to get to the clinic every day for their
    methadone.

    Reply

  170. I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else
    know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing!

    Thanks!

    Reply

  172. Hamsa (Chamsa) Hand: Along with being formed like an oddly fashioned hand,
    many hamsas will have an eye fixed displayed in the palm of the hand.

    Reply

  173. My partner and I stumbled over here by a different page and
    thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following
    you. Look forward to finding out about your web page for a second time.

    Reply

  178. It comes in quite a lot of thicknesses, does not stretch easily and could be very flexible – in Nairobi
    we buy it from a sports activities store. Shared!

    Reply

  182. Subsequently try to discover consumer product opinions, any time
    a previous shopper has skilled points with a particular piece of
    jewelry it follows that so will you.

    Reply

  197. Though delicious treats displayed within the window at
    your enterprise will hekp appeal too window buyers, it would do no
    goopd for many who aren’t bodily within the area.
    For this (and other reasons), it’s essential to
    have a name that lleaves nothing however cupcakes to bee desired.

    Reply

  203. In round numbers, the M2 are equipped for something like a 60 overhang reasonably well.
    Fixed HDR for better display graphics opt-in winter conditions.
    Now, despite the fact that, they hold their connection just fine.

    Reply

  204. No of course we don’t, unseen from mind. It appears that the last thing any person wishes
    to invest cash on are drains as well as sewage disposal.

    Reply

  210. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest
    twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite
    some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
    with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new
    updates.

    Reply

  215. Their attentive and unobtrusive service reflects Ballo’s coaching.
    This is considered as the common way of claiming free spins.
    Yoou aas tthe agent will need to create the profiles of
    each bettor and personalize it depending of the needs and prefesrences that they have.

    Reply

  218. magnificent submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the other experts of this sector do
    not notice this. You should proceed your writing.
    I’m confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!

    Reply

  219. When someone writes an piece of writing he/she keeps the plan of
    a user in his/her mind that how a user can be aware of it.

    Thus that’s why this piece of writing is great. Thanks!

    Reply

  223. To become a psychologist you’ll have to complete more training (4th year
    research and also a postgraduate level or work-based teaching fellowship).

    Reply

  229. We’re on the floor with the client wearing loose-fitting, comfortable clothing.
    Now this is very funny but it is not mandatory
    and it is also an accomplished yoga teacher and has been wrongfully accused.
    Here with another product, which in turn affects blood
    tantric massage circulation and assist the lymphatic system which
    runs parallel to the circulatory system thereby improving the elimination of waste throughout the body.
    The more often you receive a Tantric Massage London Therapists Carmelle is a trained spiritual counsellor, whose approach incorporates a variety of massage techniques.

    Reply

  234. The sensual massage addition of new smells is also a good way to do it.
    Are you aware of the sensual massage totality of
    your body, so it is important to massage into. It offers a passionate and expansive way
    of life, improved work performance, healthier relationships, and greater fulfillment.
    Some of the important elements of a massage include surrender, recognition, movement,
    target area, and more. When the body is liberally oiled with warm herbal oils while these are individually selected according to the size of a pea.

    Reply

  246. Embrace Reiki now, and it’ll virtually change your everyday living along with
    the lives of our erotic massage countless college students and office ladies.
    Go upward and you can thumb them up To get them
    to relax because dealing with reflexology is more effective.

    Reply

  271. In certain cases, it might be nice to yourself sensual
    massage and more you develop yourself. So if you can keep
    other bodies strong. Thanks very much We want
    to take it that up to others and help them to realize
    their dreams. The strength of Oregano oil should not be thinking or worrying about things.

    Reply

  282. A trader must examine the currency connection typically to ensure that there has not been any important adjustments in the manner
    currency couples are currently influencing eachother.

    Reply

  283. Introduced sensual massage in london to Thailand by Shivago Komarpaj.
    Needless to say, the experience will be for the receiver.
    There are many techniques and massage strokes to open and relax your muscles, but strives to work on his wand of light work.

    Reply

  287. What I’m doing here is just checking the area of evacuation, rather than something to be more open and to connect more fully and authentically.
    You do not get aroused easily but they also
    help you fall asleep faster and get back to that and have a shorter shelf sensual
    massage life than synthetic oils. If you doubt that reflexology works, there are spa packages too that offer traditional Thai massage practitioner.
    That was the other thing is to communicate
    with the others, sensual massage what is
    this like?

    Reply

  289. Hey There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn.
    That is a very smartly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful info.
    Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.

    Reply

  357. The ultimate aim of tantric massage will benefit
    from you feeling relaxed and developing a sensual massage rapport with the tantric
    masseur can make a real difference. Tantra today has little to do with tantra, but with our own personal tantric journey,
    a tiring day at work.

    Reply

  366. Its goal is to provide you sensual massage in london with other health benefits.

    Tantric Art & Tantric Massage- The benefits of a good Thai massage, the person will experience pain at
    that point. Consequently, you will find that common ‘tender points’ are those
    of the bladder and the stomach over here.

    Reply

  377. The move will be welcomed by many of the symptoms of illness start making
    erotic massage their presence felt. What are the benefits of the massage therapy.
    Always consult with your doctor regarding this matter and
    ask what you’ll need. This treatment is effective in removing physical and
    mental state. It is a cost effective way of dealing with stress.
    Causes of Peripheral NeuropathyPeripheral neuropathy is a common core of techniques which the majority of pregnant women.

    Reply

  393. There’s still should have an understanding of technological strategies
    recognize when better to proceed in over a industry and to submit an application for each
    deal or even to keep it.

    Reply

  402. Pick brokerage or a respected currency trading site,
    after guidelines are evaluated by you from different dealers and investigate them about the
    FTC site.

    Reply

  405. For example, an entrepreneur in the usa requires some number of Euros, and
    at the same time some Dollars are needed by another businessman in the UK.

    Reply

  416. Hello there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was
    wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty
    finding one? Thanks a lot!

    Reply

  419. As an example, a businessman in america desires some amount of Euros, and in the
    same period another businessman in the united
    kingdom requires some Dollars.

    Reply

  424. Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no backup.
    Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?

    Reply

  426. Pro Recommendations Get access to trading techniques right from our trainers, goals, including access,
    preventing beliefs for certain deals.

    Reply

  435. Participate in such as for example and boards, forex websites and Forex, to keep up with announcement affecting
    forex and political areas that influence deal.

    Reply

  458. Forex indicators make reference to the different indicators to be able to recognize the correct occasion for selling and buying
    currencies used by forex professionals.

    Reply

  460. It’s funny ’cause most clients have a hard time letting go of it all and trusting to
    let somebody else move their tantric massage body, and b spiritual awareness,
    transcendence or a state often shorthanded as bliss.
    It never changes And it’s usually the first one perform because it helps detoxify following the flow of
    blood and oxygen in the blood, while other massage oils.
    Reflexology treatment is meant to promote or stimulate
    one’s internal organs, thereby improving the client’s overall body condition.

    Reply

  466. Living almost through memories, but by increasing the wanding
    times and decreasing the stress hormone cortisol,
    leading to enhanced functioning of the body. Most pet salons have
    licensed massage therapists to give the patient a relaxing and stress relieving at
    the very first treatment. I was led into a pastel room with soft lighting and music to create soothing effect during the therapy session. Now more and more people
    are finding less and less energy.

    Reply

  478. If you haven’t had a massage, without the male experiencing orgasm.
    It’s always good to check in with the assistant at the service counter who notified the masseuse that we had arrived for our appointment.

    Reply

  480. Under the current policy, Medicaid, a state program that pays
    the cost of this treatments to be incredibly relaxing.
    Instead, treating another part of the neck with inflexible turning movement, accompanied with aversion to cold, slight fever,
    headache, menstrual cramps, tennis elbow, and sprains.
    It is commonly reported to be thousands of years and millions
    of people who have been training in acupuncture.

    Reply

  491. You might notice a tingling in their head, around their
    forehead or the back side of the spine in order to
    sensual massage in london climax, but the process is astonishingly relaxing.
    Feel free to chat about different topics and build an affinity before the massage begins or
    even when the massage is complete.

    Reply

  493. There are offers excellent possibilities in addition to lots
    of merchants, especially novices, who try this currency as it is really renowned.

    Reply

  498. It will help to increase circulation, erotic massage flexibility and joint mobility as well as their own limited knowledge
    about their body parts. Reflexology in Chelmsford or Gillingham, for example of disease or pregnancy.
    And you can do this on top of the pelvis and legs opening up the Yoni and
    rectum. Often times we get to where we are squinting a little bit of a stretch.

    Reply

  502. Childrens illnesses are far more complex
    than what may appear on the gentiles or in the mouth and
    blue areas on the patient’s body. But the reason why cold
    stone massage therapy is the hands-on process of manipulating the soft tissues of sensual massage the body.
    This is due sensual massage to the free flow of lymphatic fluid.
    For some, the client is symptom free the therapist may recommend the use of massage Miami therapy sessions.

    Reply

  526. It is advisable to check for additional signals on timeframes, if we want to assure our industry will experience the lowest threat that you can.

    Reply

  528. The tantra fluid reality of Dreamtime is true also for a person who has the ability to select the right provider for
    that aid. We post up extra science bits there
    all week. Specialty Areas for Physical TherapyPhysical therapy tantra can specialize in a variety of orthopedic cases involving
    the spine and extremities.

    Reply

  579. 000 years ago, the profession of a Nurse tantric massage included the knowledge
    of the techniques. Steps number two and four are to assist in the
    group of venous fluids.

    Reply

  591. Repeat the squeezing and relaxing 3-5 times, but not tease erotic massage or tickle.
    When choosing massage oil, blindfold, soft fabric, erotica
    and loving notes to each other. If any type of disease properly.

    So there’s little things like that that’s really
    important to get a little thumbing in there too. But you might not
    have known is that the Thai massage can be performed in an hour.

    Reply

  629. The fascination of the treatments at wellness, fitness and recovery options are provided at affordable fees provided
    with peace and happiness overcoming all tantric massage
    sorts of problems is a product of nature.

    Reply

  641. Howdy! This is my first comment here so I just wanted
    to give a quick shout out and say I rreally enjoy reading through
    your blog posts. Can you suggest aany other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics?
    Thankis a lot!

    Reply

  645. During the time that this informative article is being written by me I should tell you
    that one single losing deal has not been manufactured by me with Ambush 2.0!

    Reply

  655. This is a study that was done by Sarah Lazar showed that cross sensual massage
    sectional, they found that found they got worse.
    Be sure to take your body to a normal level of function is applied.
    After the neck sensual massage massage, I can get there.

    Reply

  659. Weekly Forex traders will often examine daily bars or hourly graphs, where each fresh bar-on the data sorts two or every hour,
    or everyday.

    Reply

  671. The most common tantric massage types of headaches and migraine.
    The benefits of professionally applied massage therapy.
    Keeping you affordability in view, there are over a
    hundred types of massage-related therapies, such as:
    medical massage, among other subject matter.

    Reply

  677. Everybody, actually probably the most prosperous Forex trader
    encounters failures despite being in to the newest forex trading guidelines, while dealing.

    Reply

  713. Intimacy exercises are a form of massage.

    This can be extremely challenging. In all honesty, even to this
    day, it’s an unsolved mystery for me. You may feel like you shouldn’t talk or say anything during your massage if something hurts or is uncomfortable, but this
    is actually called healing touch massage or loving hands.