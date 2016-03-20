Oklahoma edges 4-point NCAA victory over VCU before 14k fans

Defeated, but not without a fight, VCU’s Cinderella run was halted at the hands of Buddy Hield and the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament at the Chesapeake Bay Arena in Oklahoma City.
The 85-81 loss in front of a 14,000-deep OU crowd was a tale of two halves for VCU, as the Rams had a nightmarish start that led to a halftime deficit of 44-31. But VCU held Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield to just seven first half points.
“I think he just missed shots,” said senior Melvin Johnson. “In the beginning of the game, Korey and Jordan did a good job arriving on the catch, forcing him to take some tough shots.”
The Sooners capitalized on a smaller VCU frontcourt to start the contest, out-rebounding VCU 25-13 in the first half.
The turning point of the contest came when head coach Will Wade decided to give reserves in sophomore Mike Gilmore and junior Doug Brooks a chance to make their presence known. The two brought scrappy play, silencing the OU crowd with 3-point shots and pesky defense.
“I just wanted to give us a spark,” Gilmore said. “I just wanted to keep this thing going for as long as I could.
Gilmore attributed his early play, then long run on the bench, this season to being passive and not ready to shoot the ball. He said he wanted to go in and fire at will, knowing he could knock down the key shots VCU needed to keep pace with OU.
Brooks has played with a chip on his shoulder all season. Understanding his role after sitting behind seniors Korey Billbury and Johnson, the 3-point specialists wanted to get the guys going early with energy and aggressive play.
“We came back fighting, we had them on their heels the whole game,” Brooks said. “ Basically we were out there just trying to play for each other and play for our seniors.”
In his last performance wearing a VCU uniform, Johnson did all he could to keep his team alive. The Bronx native tallied 23 points, knocking down five big 3-pointers that brought the game back to VCU.
“I mean, I think I had a pretty good career — a roller coaster ride,” Johnson said. “But just coming into this year, I really blocked all distractions, really locked in.”
Johnson was adamantly positive about the play of junior guard JeQuan Lewis, saying it’s Lewis’ team now and he expects him to get the team back to the NCAA Tournament next year and to go even further.
“I just told JeQuan in the locker room, please keep working,” Johnson said. “He’s a big-time player, as you can see. Next year he’s going to be extremely dangerous when he has the green light.”
Lewis recorded his second consecutive 20-point outing in the Big Dance. The up-tempo guard registered 22 points on an efficient 9-15 shooting. He also had nine assist to add to the eight he had in the win against Oregon State.
Lewis did it all for VCU in Sunday’s loss. Matched up with Jordan Woodward and Isaiah Cousins, two big guards for OU, Lewis held his own and was the catalyst behind the 14-point comeback in the second half that found VCU with its first lead of the game with eight minutes to play.
“When we came out in the first half, we were a little slow and going with the motions,” Lewis said. “But in the second half, we didn’t come here to lose, so we had it in the front of our minds that we’re going to put up a fight.”
No doubt VCU put up a well-fought match for what many considered an easy OU win. But the Sooners’ Hield was just a different breed.
After recovering from just seven first half points, Hield, a senior from the Bahamas, rattled off 29 second half points to lead his team to a win.
“He’s just a phenomenal player, the best player I’ve seen in college basketball,” said VCU Head Coach Will Wade.
As soon as VCU found a way to get back into the contest, Buddy had a big-time three to silence the run and put a dagger in the hearts of the Ram fans that came out in support of their team in Oklahoma City.
The Rams out-scored OU in the second half 50-41, but missed costly free throws at the end of the game, resulting in the narrow victory for OU.
“I think this is the best one because it means a lot, because it’s the NCAA Tournament, big stage, win or go home,” Hield said when asked where this game ranked for him. “And you don’t get these moments back every time.”
The Rams end the season 25-11 and co-champions of the Atlantic 10 division, in a year they were picked to finish fifth in the A-10. The season may have officially ended, but the legacy of Johnson and the play of his fellow senior Billbury will be a story for the ages.
“I just came here having faith hoping everything will work out,” Billbury said. “I got more than what I expected and I just can’t thank everyone enough for supporting me. It’s been crazy, it’s been a real nice ride.”
Wade expressed his gratitude for the resilient play of his team this season, saying the comeback performance today is indicative of the mindset the Rams have portrayed all year.
The game ended in a loss, but the team battled at the face of adversity. In front of a dominant OU crowd, VCU flexed its muscles, granting the 14,000 Sooners in attendance a moment to exhale when it was all said and done.
“We’ve been that way all year,” Wade said. “We’ve been resilient and we’ve always just battled, battled, battled.”
Sports Editor, Bryant Drayton
Bryant is a sports advocate who’s always smiling. He is a senior print and online journalism major aspiring for a career as a professional or college football columnist. Bryant currently covers high school football games for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. // Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn
draytonbo@commonwealthtimes.org
Photo Editor, Brooke Marsh
Brooke is a senior pursuing a BFA in photography & film and a minor in media studies. Prior to her role as Photo Editor, Brooke was a staff photographer for the CT. Brooke’s work has been featured at a number of exhibitions and she previously interned at Candela Gallery in Richmond. Brooke has experience photographing for news, sports and entertainment. // Twitter | Facebook | Portfolio
Many thanks really beneficial. Will certainly share site with my good friends.|
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable
job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
Just want to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness for your post is just great and i could
assume you’re knowledgeable on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to
grasp your RSS feed to stay updated with drawing close post.
Thank you a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Hi there, all is going sound here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s in fact
fine, keep up writing.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that
it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate if you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited from your
writing. Cheers!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and return to
read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am truly happy to read all at
one place.
If you want to improve your experience just keep visiting this web site and be updated with the newest news posted here.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful
& it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and
help others like you aided me.
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web page regularly, this web site is
truly good and the users are genuinely sharing pleasant thoughts.
This text is priceless. Where can I find out more?
My brother recommended I may like this website. He was entirely
right. This put up actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply
how so much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you, However I am experiencing difficulties with your RSS.
I don’t understand the reason why I cannot join it. Is there anybody having the same RSS issues?
Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanks!!
I believe this is one of the most vital info for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. However wanna commentary on some common issues,
The web site taste is ideal, the articles is really great :
D. Good job, cheers
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your
situation; we have developed some nice procedures and we are looking
to exchange techniques with others, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too
wonderful. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you
say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care
of to keep it wise. I can not wait to read
far more from you. This is actually a wonderful web site.
Hello there! I simply would like to offer you a big thumbs up for the
excellent information you have got right here on this post.
I am returning to your web site for more soon.
Stunning story there. What occurred after? Take care!
I feel that is among the such a lot significant information for me.
And i’m happy studying your article. But should commentary on few basic issues, The web site style is
wonderful, the articles is truly nice : D.
Good task, cheers
Awesome post.
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Now I am going away to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming over again to
read other news.
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Cheers
Hello there! This article couldn’t be written much better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept preaching about this. I am going to send this post to
him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good read.
Thank you for sharing!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and
was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or
advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it
Heya! I realize this is somewhat off-topic however
I had to ask. Does managing a well-established blog
such as yours require a lot of work? I am brand new to
running a blog but I do write in my diary on a daily
basis. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
Thankyou!
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for magnificent information I was looking
for this information for my mission.
By comprehending and practising the concepts of Disappear bushwalking, the wild will stay unhurt and wild,
to make sure that you and also others can appreciate them
the same way, following journey.
Yourself in a Wild Survival scenario is Will this water make
me sick?” Waterborne microorganisms such as cryptosporidium and giardia could trigger severe diarrhea as well as puking that increases dehydration as well as reduces your ability to carry on your various other survival initiatives such as constructing sanctuary, utilizing food, and also signaling for help.
Understanding that the military spends numerous hundreds
of dollars on educating their aviators as well as various other airmen, I
might only visualize just how much money and time they must?ve spent on training
their trainers whose task it was to maintain these guys alive.
A common denominator for a lot of the survivors in these tales is a strong will to survive.
After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now
on every time a comment is added I get 4 emails with the same comment.
There has to be a way you are able to remove me from
that service? Kudos!
In 2008, three typhoon names in the Atlantic were relinquished the main name turning:
Gustav, Ike and also Paloma will not be utilized once more.
IÂm à partir de Norvège, ainsi, et i ont obtenu Album «Images».
J’aime les la plupart des remixes trop, et i ‘ m cette disque Compact est
extremement bon ainsi! Lykke til! Mètres.Deb. PS: Désolé
mon pauvres. P
What’s up to every one, as I am genuinely eager of reading
this blog’s post to be updated daily. It includes good data.
An excellent guideline is to plan concerning a week’s well worth of away-time (don’t forget the
laundry soap, and so on
I really like it when folks come together and share opinions.
Great blog, stick with it!
This four-year level is offered to high-ATAR pupils
who wish to come to be specialist psycho therapists, go on to study or develop a career
in a psychology-related field.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your
weblog. You have some really good articles and I think I would
be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of
the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please shoot me an email if interested. Thank you!
Cavanagh said Texans ought to likewise consider preparing an unexpected emergency kit consisting of sufficient materials to take care of immediate relative for at least
three days.
Published a video clip on YouTube revealing my survival endless arrangement and how I utilize it plus a few other details.
I am a precursor and i consistently wished to have a
survival package incase something bad hapens, as
well as now i know what to place in it, thanks!
I am not sure where you are getting your information,
but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more
or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this
info for my mission.
Among one of the most common mistakes in hurricane prep work is waiting late to
get cyclone survival set items, Salna informed Live Science.
An additional point to include would be a means of using food
effortlessly, like angling gear or freeze dried out packets, and a stainless steel pot.
Hi, its fastidious post about media print, we all be aware of medoa is a
fantastic source of data.
Even mild dehydration minimizes endurance and impairs concentration,
which is dangerous in a survival situation where clear reasoning is vital.
For postgrad students Deakin provides among the largest array of postgraduate psychology training diet plans in Australia.
Texas – Galveston County commissioners have approved last prepare for a $4.2
million cyclone unexpected emergency feedback sanctuary on the highest spot on Bolivar Peninsula.
These are in fact fantastic ideas in about blogging. You have touched some good points here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
This is an interesting pre-trip workshop that will certainly provide a review of
a selection of vital survival topics.
I really like what you guys are usually up too.
This sort of clever work and coverage! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added
you guys to blogroll.
Storm winds frequently damage weak limbs and also hurl them at fantastic speed, triggering fantastic damage when they hit commercial property.
During a watch, prepare your residence and discharge strategy in situation a warning is provided.
Join us for a memorable encounter in the Mt Hood
National Forest while you spend 6 days and 5
evenings with your instructor learning all the survival strategies covered in Wild Survival 1-3.
Your fire-starting skills are terrific for maintaining you warm, but you have to locate something
to consume and also eat to maintain you to life.
Floods as well as flash floodings arise from the thunderstorms
and torrential rains that accompany a storm.
Hi there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Thanks for sharing such a nice thought, article is good, thats why i have read it completely
Hi to every body, it’s my first visit of this website; this web site
carries remarkable and truly fine stuff designed for readers.
Right now it appears like BlogEngine is the best
blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what
you are using on your blog?