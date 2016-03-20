Oklahoma edges 4-point NCAA victory over VCU before 14k fans

March 20, 2016

Photo by Brooke Marsh
Photo by Brooke Marsh

Defeated, but not without a fight, VCU’s Cinderella run was halted at the hands of Buddy Hield and the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament at the Chesapeake Bay Arena in Oklahoma City.

The 85-81 loss in front of a 14,000-deep OU crowd was a tale of two halves for VCU, as the Rams had a nightmarish start that led to a halftime deficit of 44-31. But VCU held Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield to just seven first half points.

“I think he just missed shots,” said senior Melvin Johnson. “In the beginning of the game, Korey and Jordan did a good job arriving on the catch, forcing him to take some tough shots.”

The Sooners capitalized on a smaller VCU frontcourt to start the contest, out-rebounding VCU 25-13 in the first half.

The turning point of the contest came when head coach Will Wade decided to give reserves in sophomore Mike Gilmore and junior Doug Brooks a chance to make their presence known. The two brought scrappy play, silencing the OU crowd with 3-point shots and pesky defense.

“I just wanted to give us a spark,” Gilmore said. “I just wanted to keep this thing going for as long as I could.

Gilmore attributed his early play, then long run on the bench, this season to being passive and not ready to shoot the ball. He said he wanted to go in and fire at will, knowing he could knock down the key shots VCU needed to keep pace with OU.

Brooks has played with a chip on his shoulder all season. Understanding his role after sitting behind seniors Korey Billbury and Johnson, the 3-point specialists wanted to get the guys going early with energy and aggressive play.

“We came back fighting, we had them on their heels the whole game,” Brooks said. “ Basically we were out there just trying to play for each other and play for our seniors.”

In his last performance wearing a VCU uniform, Johnson did all he could to keep his team alive. The Bronx native tallied 23 points, knocking down five big 3-pointers that brought the game back to VCU.

“I mean, I think I had a pretty good career — a roller coaster ride,” Johnson said. “But just coming into this year, I really blocked all distractions, really locked in.”

Johnson was adamantly positive about the play of junior guard JeQuan Lewis, saying it’s Lewis’ team now and he expects him to get the team back to the NCAA Tournament next year and to go even further.

“I just told JeQuan in the locker room, please keep working,” Johnson said. “He’s a big-time player, as you can see. Next year he’s going to be extremely dangerous when he has the green light.”

Lewis recorded his second consecutive 20-point outing in the Big Dance. The up-tempo guard registered 22 points on an efficient 9-15 shooting. He also had nine assist to add to the eight he had in the win against Oregon State.

Lewis did it all for VCU in Sunday’s loss. Matched up with Jordan Woodward and Isaiah Cousins, two big guards for OU, Lewis held his own and was the catalyst behind the 14-point comeback in the second half that found VCU with its first lead of the game with eight minutes to play.

“When we came out in the first half, we were a little slow and going with the motions,” Lewis said. “But in the second half, we didn’t come here to lose, so we had it in the front of our minds that we’re going to put up a fight.”

No doubt VCU put up a well-fought match for what many considered an easy OU win. But the Sooners’ Hield was just a different breed.

After recovering from just seven first half points, Hield, a senior from the Bahamas, rattled off 29 second half points to lead his team to a win.

“He’s just a phenomenal player, the best player I’ve seen in college basketball,” said VCU Head Coach Will Wade.

As soon as VCU found a way to get back into the contest, Buddy had a big-time three to silence the run and put a dagger in the hearts of the Ram fans that  came out in support of their team in Oklahoma City.

The Rams out-scored OU in the second half 50-41, but missed costly free throws at the end of the game, resulting in the narrow victory for OU.

“I think this is the best one because it means a lot, because it’s the NCAA Tournament, big stage, win or go home,” Hield said when asked where this game ranked for him. “And you don’t get these moments back every time.”

The Rams end the season 25-11 and co-champions of the Atlantic 10 division, in a year they were picked to finish fifth in the A-10. The season may have officially ended, but the legacy of Johnson and the play of his fellow senior Billbury will be a story for the ages.

“I just came here having faith hoping everything will work out,” Billbury said. “I got more than what I expected and I just can’t thank everyone enough for supporting me. It’s been crazy, it’s been a real nice ride.”

Wade expressed his gratitude for the resilient play of his team this season, saying the comeback performance today is indicative of the mindset the Rams have portrayed all year.

The game ended in a loss, but the team battled at the face of adversity. In front of a dominant OU crowd, VCU flexed its muscles, granting the 14,000 Sooners in attendance a moment to exhale when it was all said and done.

“We’ve been that way all year,” Wade said. “We’ve been resilient and we’ve always just battled, battled, battled.”

Sports Editor, Bryant Drayton

Bryant Drayton, photo by Brooke MarshBryant is a sports advocate who’s always smiling. He is a senior print and online journalism major aspiring for a career as a professional or college football columnist. Bryant currently covers high school football games for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. // Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

draytonbo@commonwealthtimes.org

 

Photo Editor, Brooke Marsh

Brooke Marsh, photo by Brooke MarshBrooke is a senior pursuing a BFA in photography & film and a minor in media studies. Prior to her role as Photo Editor, Brooke was a staff photographer for the CT. Brooke’s work has been featured at a number of exhibitions and she previously interned at Candela Gallery in Richmond. Brooke has experience photographing for news, sports and entertainment. // Twitter | Facebook | Portfolio

marshba@commonwealthtimes.org

Related Articles

61 Comments on Oklahoma edges 4-point NCAA victory over VCU before 14k fans

    • We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
      Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable
      job and our entire community will be thankful to you.

      Reply

  2. Just want to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness for your post is just great and i could
    assume you’re knowledgeable on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to
    grasp your RSS feed to stay updated with drawing close post.
    Thank you a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.

    Reply

  3. Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that
    it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
    I will appreciate if you continue this in future.

    Numerous people will be benefited from your
    writing. Cheers!

    Reply

  4. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
    I will make sure to bookmark it and return to
    read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.

    Reply

  8. My brother recommended I may like this website. He was entirely
    right. This put up actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply
    how so much time I had spent for this info!
    Thanks!

    Reply

    • Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you, However I am experiencing difficulties with your RSS.
      I don’t understand the reason why I cannot join it. Is there anybody having the same RSS issues?
      Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanks!!

      Reply

  10. Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your
    situation; we have developed some nice procedures and we are looking
    to exchange techniques with others, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.

    Reply

    • Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too
      wonderful. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you
      say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care
      of to keep it wise. I can not wait to read
      far more from you. This is actually a wonderful web site.

      Reply

    • I feel that is among the such a lot significant information for me.
      And i’m happy studying your article. But should commentary on few basic issues, The web site style is
      wonderful, the articles is truly nice : D.

      Good task, cheers

      Reply

    • Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
      I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.

      Reply

    • Hello there! This article couldn’t be written much better!

      Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!

      He always kept preaching about this. I am going to send this post to
      him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good read.

      Thank you for sharing!

      Reply

  16. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and
    was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or
    advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it

    Reply

  17. Heya! I realize this is somewhat off-topic however
    I had to ask. Does managing a well-established blog
    such as yours require a lot of work? I am brand new to
    running a blog but I do write in my diary on a daily
    basis. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience and feelings online.
    Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
    Thankyou!

    Reply

  18. I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.

    Thanks for magnificent information I was looking
    for this information for my mission.

    Reply

  20. Yourself in a Wild Survival scenario is Will this water make
    me sick?” Waterborne microorganisms such as cryptosporidium and giardia could trigger severe diarrhea as well as puking that increases dehydration as well as reduces your ability to carry on your various other survival initiatives such as constructing sanctuary, utilizing food, and also signaling for help.

    Reply

  21. Understanding that the military spends numerous hundreds
    of dollars on educating their aviators as well as various other airmen, I
    might only visualize just how much money and time they must?ve spent on training
    their trainers whose task it was to maintain these guys alive.

    Reply

  23. After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now
    on every time a comment is added I get 4 emails with the same comment.
    There has to be a way you are able to remove me from
    that service? Kudos!

    Reply

  25. IÂm à partir de Norvège, ainsi, et i ont obtenu Album «Images».
    J’aime les la plupart des remixes trop, et i ‘ m cette disque Compact est
    extremement bon ainsi! Lykke til! Mètres.Deb. PS: Désolé
    mon pauvres. P

    Reply

  29. This four-year level is offered to high-ATAR pupils
    who wish to come to be specialist psycho therapists, go on to study or develop a career
    in a psychology-related field.

    Reply

  30. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your
    weblog. You have some really good articles and I think I would
    be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of
    the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please shoot me an email if interested. Thank you!

    Reply

  34. I am not sure where you are getting your information,
    but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more
    or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this
    info for my mission.

    Reply

  36. An additional point to include would be a means of using food
    effortlessly, like angling gear or freeze dried out packets, and a stainless steel pot.

    Reply

  49. Hi there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
    I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.

    Reply

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. VCU Cashes Out After NCAA Tournament Run |

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


© The Commonwealth Times