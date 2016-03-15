Students are blasting their favorite music, comedy and personality to the city every week from a sound-proof studio on Broad Street.

WVCW, VCU’s student radio station, is housed in the Student Media Center and allows students to host and broadcast their own show both online and on 102.9 FM.

Alan Booth, the programming director at WVCW, is responsible for determining and directing the station’s on-air content. His job involves consolidating many creative ideas into a single, functional station.

To host a show on WVCW, Booth said potential DJs must first undergo a training process to get acquainted with the equipment and learn the rules of radio. These include no swearing or discussing sex, drugs or alcohol on air. The equipment includes a soundboard, the Simian music software, multiple microphones and more.

Before a DJ can begin broadcasting, however, they start off with what is known as a “format show.”

“Format shows use music selected by our knowledgeable music director, Katherine Peterson,” Booth said.

Each format show must be recorded on the computer in the studio. Booth listens to every show to decide which DJs are ready for the next level.

“After learning how to speak on-air and becoming more comfortable with broadcasting techniques, DJs and hosts are given the option to host their own show,” Booth said.

This is what is called a “specialty show,” during which DJs are no longer required to adhere to a format. At this point, DJs can now play music of their choosing, or dedicate the entire show to commentary – so long as they adhere to FCC regulations.

Specialty shows have a huge range of focus; anything from music therapy to talk radio are set apart by each individual DJ’s unique voice.

Eryn Brandt, host of “Sweet Sounds of Cinema,” plays movie soundtracks and discusses films, as well as general cinematic concepts.

“I wanted to have a radio show because my dad had a show in college and he always spoke fondly of it,” Brandt said. “I figured it would be a good way to meet like-minded people and develop a cool, unique skill.”

Some DJs, like Daniel Gaitanis, come to WVCW through the HUMS 291 radio class offered at VCU.

“I actually started off in the radio class as an elective … the professor told me I should do a specialty show, where I could play whatever music I wanted to,” Gaitanis said. “I emailed the programming manager at the time and asked if I could have a slot and he said yes. The rest is history.”

Gaitanis hosts “Number the Stars,” a variety show that airs on Thursdays from 8-10 p.m. He plays music mostly from the 60s and 70s, and talk breaks involve Gaitanis’ commentary on the selections.

Several shows at WVCW have two or more hosts, including Frederick Thornton and Rebecca Tackie’s show “An Hour Of Insight.”

“I decided to do a show on WVCW because I was introduced to a fellow DJ who wanted a co-host, but did not have (a show),” Thornton said. “Rebecca wanted to bring unconventional knowledge to the masses around VCU. I knew a lot about ‘unconventional knowledge,’ such as spiritual sects, unknown political alliances, etc.”

The dynamic between multiple hosts in a show often dictates its direction.

“We talk about everything from music to politics to conspiracy theories. Fred and I argue a lot and sometimes it gets pretty heated between us,” Tackie said. “I think that’s what makes our show distinct.”

Each DJ brings a unique perspective to the station, and students don’t even have to be studying radio to get their own show. Brandt, for example, is an English major; Gaitanis is in the School of Mass Communications; Thornton studies elementary education.

All WVCW shows can be heard live at wvcw.org, and 16 shows have FM radio time slots. Those shows broadcast live on 102.9 FM from Mondays through Thursdays 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Fridays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. .

List of Specialty Shows with short descriptions

1 With U with Elena Correa

Mondays 4-5pm

The show features personal favorite tracks that are generally ambient and and instrumental specifically by undiscovered or underrated artists on soundcloud.

An Hour of Insight with Rebecca Tackie and Fred Thornton

Wednesdays 4-5 p.m.

A talk show in which the hosts discuss a variety of topics, ranging from politics to philosophy. Tackie and Thornton are known to get into heated debates, but that’s all part of the fun.

Break Breaker with John Lundquist and Sarah Postic

Fridays 1-2 p.m.

Breaker Breaker is a music radio show with comedic sketches. The music is focused on rock and folk. Sarah and John write a few sketches each week for Breaker Breaker and enjoy having guests in their sketches and featuring their music as well.

Crate Diggers with Thomas Brownell

Fridays 12-1 p.m.

Crate Diggers incorporates a fresh mix of new music, oldies, goodies, and the truest bangers. Featuring hits and b-sides from Motown, soul, hip-hop, and r&b every week.

Coffee Stains with Rachel Broadwell

Mondays 7-8 p.m.

Hosted by Rachel Broadwell, here listeners can find swirls of indie folk and rock with a sprinkle of surf pop and maybe even The Shins.

Courtney’s Queue with Courtney Miller

Saturdays 1-2 p.m.

This show has a heavy focus on music with as little talking as Miller can get away with. When she does talk, Miller discusses feminism, movies, or music news.

Galactic Overdrive with James Randall

Fridays 11-12 p.m.

Galactic Overdrive showcases various electronic artists, typically from the vaporwave, future funk, or chillwave genres. Anything goes as long as it’s spacey, retro, or fun.

I Need Answers with Erica Dabney

Sundays 3-4 p.m.

Dabney discusses topics including news on a universal scale, pop culture news, and her own commentary.

Just Jammin’ with Kiara Walker

Tuesdays 4-5 p.m.

The show features electronic, fusion, jazz, funk, rap, and R&B. Walker also talks about things happening around Richmond and some music news.

The Katelyn Moody and Tiffani Hill Show

Wednesdays 2-4 p.m.

The show is a combination of the two hosts personalities infused with media and current events.

Music Motifs with Helen Rai and Kayla Pangilnan

Thursdays 6-7 p.m.

The show features a selection of songs inspired by a specific theme or “motif”, primarily within the indie genre.

No Order with Mikaela Reinard

Wednesdays 6-9 p.m.

No Order focuses primarily on rock music and shows in the area. Reinard goes to many concerts and likes to play music that has been performed at those concerts. Bands that she has played include The Pretty Reckless, The Offspring, and Rush.

No Scrubs with Corey Nolan

Wednesdays 10-12 p.m.

No Scrubs represents playing music that is written, produced, or performed by women. Most talk centers around info on the artist, info on local shows, or women’s issues in the news.

Nostalgia Hour with John

Sundays 4-5 p.m.

Looking back at things from the past that we loved growing up as children. John discusses video games, films, television, comics, technology, and any other media.

Number the Stars with Dan Gaitanis

Thursdays 8-10 p.m.

Number the Stars is a variety show playing music mostly from the 60s and 70s, with some 80s and 90s, and occasional music from today. Talk breaks involve sports or whatever is on Dan’s mind at the time.

Pop Therapy with Shaun Jackson

Tuesdays 10-12 p.m.

Conceptualized as an advice show, listeners can submit questions about life, love, school, work, and everything in between, while jamming to the latest and greatest tunes of every genre while questions are answered live.

Ramunition with Hayden Molchan

Fridays 4-5 p.m.

Punk Rock is the primary selection on the show but other close affiliates are also played, such as protopunk, new wave, post-punk, power pop, and hardcore.

Live from RVA! with Rodney Steppe

Fridays 9-10 p.m.

The music selections are mixed and requested by the listeners and can range anywhere from hip-hop to rock to EDM and anywhere in between.

Speaking Sounds with Dylan Reddick

Wednesdays 8-10 p.m.

A genre blending hour of tunes, commentary and musical recommendations, led by host Dylan Reddick.

Sweet Sounds of Cinema with Eryn Brandt

Tuesdays 8-10 p.m.

Brandt plays movie soundtracks while talking a little bit about the movie. Talking points include plot, actors, trivia, why she watched the movie in the first place and how she felt about it.

The Aftermath

Sundays 6-7 p.m.

Listen in as Douglas Wyatt, Scott Wyant, Phil Marcello, and Dempsey Griffin bring you their analysis of all sports from VCU Basketball to the NFL and everything else in the sports world.

The Beacon Hill Project with Brandon Herbin

Tuesdays 6- 8 p.m.

One of the longest running shows on WVCW, The Beacon Hill Project has been on air for close to eight years. You’ll hear songs that are thought-provoking, songs that will make you dance, and songs that’ll take you back to the golden era of hip hop.

The Come Up with Nia McLeod

Sundays 2-3 p.m.

This is a hip hop and R&B show about music that’s grazing just below the surface.

The Fever with Joshua Akan-Etuk and Sarah Konkus

Mondays 9-10 a.m.

Joshua and Sarah talk about the arts and life when they aren’t playing music from bands like Beach House and Death Grips.

The Girl’s Room with Fionna Penn and Grace Hoffman

Sundays 8-9 p.m.

This show features music meant to attract a large audience with diverse playlists. The hosts work hard to create playlists that cater to many musical tastes.

The House Of Flying Elbows with Brice Maddox

Fridays 6-7 p.m.

A weekly source for pro wrestling fans to get the latest news in the world of pro wrestling.

The Lift with Nikki Harmony

Wednesdays 5-6 p.m.

The Lift is a show centered around surf rock, lo fi pop, and chillwave.

The Monday Mashup with David Sporn AKA Dook

Mondays 10-11 p.m.

This is an Electronic Dance Music based radio show with an emphasis on the underground and upcoming events.

The Selector with McKenzie Joseph

Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Each Wednesday a genre of music is spotlighted with songs hand selected by guests and the host. The segment has had appearances from some of VCU’s very own musical talent.

Up Sorta Late with Alex Sommer

Thursdays 10 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sommer talks about the weirdest news stories each week and gives his own personal insight on current trends and events.

Adriel Velazquez, Contributing Writer