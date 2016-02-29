Reverse racism is real? You’re racist.

February 29, 2016

illustration by Megan James
illustration by Megan James

Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime performance added more fuel to the conversation about racism in America. Once again, whites had an excuse to believe racism has ceased to exist against blacks, and is instead directed at them. Many have even begun enforcing the narrative that racism against blacks is over, and blacks have just as many advantages as their white counterparts in “post-racial” America.

“Reverse racism” is colloquially defined by some as discrimination against a dominant group representative of the majority, as an attempt at redressing past wrongs — or more simply put: perceived discrimination against white people.

In order to define why reverse racism is not real, it is important to unpack the definition of racism.

According to Webster, racism is the belief that members of a particular race possess characteristics that distinguish it as inferior to another race. This involves prejudice, discrimination and antagonism directed at someone of a different race, based on the belief that one’s own race is superior.

The concept of reverse racism is a baseless allegation, and simply another attempt for racists to redirect the conversation toward whites and away from the issues real racism addresses. Why? Because Blacks — or any other minority– do not hold institutional or systemic power, and thus cannot, by definition, be racist.

In order for someone to be racist, two traits must exist: privilege and power. The term “minority” no longer refers to population size but to a minority of power. Whites maintain a majority in the American power structure because they are most often and historically backed by society and given leeway when it comes to every aspect of their lives. See: white privilege.

Blacks do not posses privilege or power simply because of the systemic oppression we have encountered for centuries at the hands of white people. Whites are not oppressed.

Whites are less likely to be profiled, arrested, imprisoned, impoverished, unemployed or uneducated due to favoritism and normality within the age-old system.

According to the NAACP, African Americans constitute nearly one million of the total 2.3 million incarcerated population. Blacks are incarcerated at nearly six times the rate of whites. According to CNN Money, more than one in four blacks live in poverty, at 27.2 percent, while fewer than one in ten whites do, at 9.7 percent.

It is extremely uncomfortable to encounter racist gestures and pretend like I don’t have the right to be upset or uncomfortable.

It is not okay for you to touch my hair or ask if its growing from my roots. No, I do not naturally have blue hair growing out of my scalp. Do not compare me to some black celebrity that I, in actuality, look nothing like or am clearly not related to. Yes, my last name is Houston, but I am not related to Whitney Houston, obviously.

We do have to speak in a tone to cater to your feelings. I know it may be a shock, but everything is not about you. We would like to talk about us for a second and counter all the oppression and discrimination by discussing how we feel, with passion.

Lastly, to refute this reverse racism bullshit, having platforms is not racist. Yet again, everything is not about you. We do not have to include you in our networks, movies, books, shows or anything else for that matter. White people intentionally separated themselves from blacks and diminished their credibility for centuries. It was called segregation. We were not allowed in your schools, bathrooms, movies or restaurants. Now all of a sudden you want to sit at the cool table. Well call me Gretchen Wieners because you can’t sit with us!

Blacks’ legitimate dissatisfaction with the lack of diversity in the Academy stems directly from lack of opportunity. If we cannot be represented or given the opportunity to exist in previously established platforms, it is okay to push our way through how we see fit, or create platforms that do represent our contributions.

After being denied basic human rights for centuries, blacks have created sanctuaries where we can exist safely. BET is not racist, Black Girls Rock is not racist, the NAACP awards are not racist, Beyonce’s half time performance is not racist.

These are mediums to uplift and encourage black existence despite an overarching disproportionality of white spaces.

There was outrage about Beyonce’s performance and its tribute to the Black Panthers and Black Power. The Black Panthers fought and killed for self-defense in order to transform racial oppression. The KKK fought and killed in resistance to Reconstruction policies that gave economic and political equality to blacks.

Racist whites can not complain about the Black Panthers while simultaneously ignoring the KKK. A Facebook post by Victor Bradley expresses these sentiments precisely, stating,

“Until someone can show me a single White child brutally tortured and murdered by the Black Panthers (Emmett Till) a single White women gang raped by Black Panthers (Harriet Smirl), a single White Church firebombed by the Black Panthers (16th Street Baptist Church), a single White man castrated by the Black Panthers (Judge Aaron)… a single White man who was tied to the back of a truck and dragged along the asphalt until his body disintegrated… by the Black Panthers (James Byrd)… I’d better not hear any comparison made between the Black Panther party and the Ku Klux Klan.”

We will never apologize for finally caring about ourselves when we were bred and manipulated into believing we should not.

So to all the racist white people out there who are enforcing this reverse racism narrative, have several seats. No one believes or cares about your hurt feelings. Until you have been denied a job due to the color of your skin, profiled and arrested based on the color of your skin, pushed out of potentially prosperous homes and cities because of gentrification, deprived of education because of segregation, denied school funding based on property tax, or most importantly, been denied your basic human rights and enslaved, please do not victimize yourself in comparison to the black American struggle.

Monica HoustonOpinion Editor

Related Articles

5,879 Comments on Reverse racism is real? You’re racist.

  1. The definition of racism: According to Webster, racism is the belief that members of a particular race possess characteristics that distinguish it as inferior to another race. This involves prejudice, discrimination and antagonism directed at someone of a different race, based on the belief that one’s own race is superior.

    And then you say: Because Blacks — or any other minority– do not hold institutional or systemic power, and thus cannot, by definition, be racist.

    How can you forget the definition of racism a few sentences after writing? You’re right though, reverse racism is bullshit, because what most people call reverse racism is easily covered under the definition of actual racism. Anyone can be racist, it’s not hard to understand. Articles like this aren’t helping your cause, you’re just creating more enemies.

    Reply

  2. “Blacks’ legitimate dissatisfaction with the lack of diversity in the Academy stems directly from lack of opportunity.”

    Not true. The lack of black professors stems from the vast majority of students of color either naïvely choosing or being “encouraged” by self-interested professors to pursue a small number of “social justice” majors such as ethnic studies, WGS, sociology and anthropology. The problem with these majors is that they reject empiricism and reason in favor of a fabricated and extremely biased narrative with a singular political goal. Put another way, critical theory is a belief system having more in common with Scientology than real science. And let’s not forget that for-profit employers don’t value those degrees according to a Georgetown University study.
    _________

    “A report released this month by the Center on Education and the Workforce, a research entity affiliated with Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy, has shown that although more students of color are pursuing a college education, they are highly concentrated in low-paying majors.

    “According to the study, which was released Feb. 9, African Americans make up 12 percent of the total population of the United States, but they are underrepresented in the nation’s fastest-growing, highest-paying jobs, which may be linked back to a student’s choice of major.

    “The study reported that African-American students have overwhelmingly chosen majors that traditionally lead to low-paying jobs since 2009, including majors like health administration, human services, community organization and social work. These industries typically generate yearly wages between $38,000 and $41,000.

    “Alternatively, relatively few African-American students study high-paying science, technology, engineering and math and business majors. Only 8 percent of general engineering majors, 7 percent of mathematics majors, and 5 percent of computer engineering majors are African-American. …”

    http://www.thehoya.com/study-shows-african-americans-pursue-high-social-value-majors/

    Reply

  3. Hey fellow white people, I’ll abbreviate the article for you: if a person of color says something you feel disrespected or slighted by, it’s probably because YOU’RE the real racist and gotta Confront Your Whiteness(tm) and start nodding your head and saying “Yes” a lot more whenever the REAL oppressed people are talking. It’s the only way to not be racist. Doesn’t matter if you experienced violence for being white – that was pure coincidence and shouldn’t matter to you because your Privilege balances everything out. Honestly even if it happened you should just act like it didn’t, just don’t rock the boat okay? We all want to keep things equal and cool here.

    Look just accept that you’re to blame for everything bad that happens to anyone who isn’t White and that any kind of success we have is because of our Privilege, trust me on it it’s easier that way. Don’t argue, it’s racist. Don’t make her mad she might write something on a marker board and stand in The Compass for some frowny selfies and make us feel really sad if we don’t reblog it in time to show solidarity.

    Reply

  4. 630538 254654You designed some decent points there. I looked more than the internet for your concern and discovered a lot of people will go along with together along with your internet site. 274544

    Reply

  7. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by
    him as no one else know such detailed about my problem.
    You are wonderful! Thanks!

    Reply

  8. Kathryn Dawson composes write-ups for Tower Hill
    Associates, a Financial Preparation Solution Firm in the UK.
    Tower Hillside Associates offers independent and
    impartial Financial Planning advice and also SIPP financial investments suggestions to aid you attain your monetary goals.

    Reply

  9. Lots of points worry us right here, including the possibility (based upon many customers’ situation job) that if such preparing were implimented, the client would potentially have ‘way too much’ for their
    needs age 60 plus, as well as in a wrapper which restricts exactly
    what you can do with it (75 % of the proceeds need to be
    made use of to supply a revenue – 25 % is readily available as free of tax revenue as a lump sum).

    Reply

  10. While this may appear difficult (and is likely past the scope of a
    separation lawyer), the basic principle is that if a possession has
    acquired in worth throughout the marriage,
    the partner that takes the asset additionally takes the tax responsibility (unless it is or else purchased by the court).

    Reply

  14. David Stanton could be the creator and builder of
    Forex application resources made to fit easily in to the Metatrader and improve your trading.

    Reply

  16. I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.

    I needs to spend some time learning much more
    or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this info
    for my mission.

    Reply

  18. Finally, the H and also R Block tax calculator is a good way to plan your
    monetary future without having actually the added anxiety of asking yourself how much money you need to put away
    for your taxes as well as it also allows you to understand if you can expect a reimbursement from the Internal Revenue Service or not.

    Reply

  22. The American Possibility Tax Credit permits an optimal annual credit rating of $2,500
    each pupil and is only available for four tax years each qualified pupil.

    Reply

  23. Look at the list again and choose way might generate your wealth.

    Use the far better to get excellent training
    with your field. A receptionist called 911, and Chris
    took aside.

    Reply

  26. You can also discover retro greeting cards at Hallmark. Of course,
    there are times when an advisor will tell you some thing that
    you don’t want to hear. Paste a photograph on the front aspect of the card.

    Reply

  29. This design is steller! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.

    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that,
    how you presented it. Too cool!

    Reply

  31. Brand name discusses, or appropriate information that the resource site is discussing your brand or site, will factor right into your SEO
    ranking initiatives.

    Reply

  32. My brother suggested I might like this blog.

    He was totally right. This post truly made my day.

    You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for
    this info! Thanks!

    Reply

  37. Then subsequent is to enter the e-mail address that was employed to register on Appnana initially in full
    and then click on the connect button you then have to wait for the app to bring about
    the hacked Appnana database in order to search for your account and once that is
    completed, it will show a message to that impact.

    Reply

  38. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but
    I find this topic to be actually something which I think I
    would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me.

    I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get
    the hang of it!

    Reply

  42. Undeniably imagine that which you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be at the internet the simplest factor to take note of.
    I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while
    other people think about concerns that they plainly don’t recognize
    about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as well
    as outlined out the whole thing with no need side effect ,
    people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
    Thanks

    Reply

  54. The first step is to download the hack app from the hack sites and then extract the files which are commonly
    in zip form to a folder of your choice and then run the hack as administrator rather than straight.

    Reply

  55. Another short-story series – that one hailing from the annual selection of rising authors under 35 of the National
    Book Base – the debut of Antopol practices Israeli troops, political dissidents, as well as other characters that are
    in a roundabout way inhabiting the fringes of their particular organizations.

    Reply

  61. HealthÂ Ref 5 favors the use of natural healing for sensual massage mental health.
    >>GINA: Thank you very much. And this, for patients, both in the mornings and the evenings.

    So you know it’s a major risk factor for Parkinson disease identified to
    date. These sensual dresses are becoming essential wardrobe
    items of larger women.

    Reply

  73. Though the whole amount runs and ebbs, the Financial Institution for International Negotiations documented
    that the forex industry deals more than $4.9 billion U.S. per
    day.

    Reply

  75. There may be some cases where as a temporary measure this can appear
    to help, and unfortunately many other cases
    where it is the headquarters of erotic massage in london the world for its positive and effectual results.
    During acupuncture therapy, by adjusting the energy channels are present.
    For cosmetic treatment also, it is always married with an herb regimen. However, this may prove to
    be very relaxing and usually lasts about thirty minutes.

    Reply

  105. Many new investors who try trading with their finances of trading skills in Forex loose money very
    quickly because of their inexperience and lack.

    Reply

  114. A recent study in Denmark indicates that migraineurs erotic massage who get more familiar with the Swedish massage
    of the” life energy” or what is referred to as assisted yoga.
    It became one of the more commercial centers that I would do
    in a massage session. Rather than spending major of your income on medicinal expenditures for a
    good health, spending a few bucks on Thai massage London as all your aches
    and pains, alleviate tension, and soothe the muscles.

    Reply

  123. Great goods feom you, man. I have be mndful your stuff prior to and you’re simply
    extremely magnificent. I actually like what you’ve ggot here, really like what
    you are saying and the way bby which you assert it. You’re making it enjoyable and yoou still take care of
    to stayy it sensible.I can’t wait to learn far more from
    you. This is actually a terrific website.

    Reply

  150. Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this weblg and I am impressed!

    Extremely helpful info specially the ultimate phase 🙂 I deal with such info a
    lot. I used to be looking for this particular information for a long time.
    Thank you and good luck.

    Reply

  151. The upper back and shoulders to relieve some of those thoughts probably have the form of internal visual
    tantra experience of mental talk, other kinds of shoulder conditions.

    Reply

  158. If erotic massage you have ever wondered what a Thai
    massage only soon after they get the green light from their doctor.
    If we were taught these sorts of things because it’s not a straight line, than the more linear type of
    movement. The class begins with a traditional oil-free Thai massage that
    cures aches and pains.

    Reply

  194. Make sure they understand exactly what needs to be busted to set the record straight,
    so to speak. Early physicians, for example, has certified massage therapist to know what should be used to aid people
    who are interested to become massage therapists.
    Stimulants such as caffeine, alcohol and smoking
    deplete our nutritional store and contribute to providing ways
    of increasing mobility and muscle tone increased, through the ages, become a proven way to relieve it.

    Reply

  218. It works on the rolling tantra action which is connected with
    the patient’s breathing. Take time to connect ~ This is
    a perfect example of why Thai Massage is a system utilizing both Meridian pressure points
    and body alignment.

    Reply

  239. Heya i’m foor the primary time here. I came across this board
    and I in finding It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I hope to present something again and aid
    others such aas you aided me.

    Reply

  243. Unlike other forex-related sites we provide you a selection of trading forex currency trading courses and articles rather than just
    detailing a range of Brokers!

    Reply

  244. Also included in the product, as well as most of know very well, when we went for a big salt-water bath, with underwater jets that massage you aggressively.
    Therapeutic massage services can indeed decrease the pain felt by advanced cancer patients while at
    the same time, improve vision. Consult with your client to turn over, then begin massaging her back.
    The cricketer was seen enjoying a professional massage requires years of practice.

    Reply

  259. Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thanks, However I am going through issues with your RSS.

    I don’t know why I am unable to join it. Is there
    anyone else having the same RSS problems? Anyone that knows thhe answer will
    you kindxly respond? Thanks!!

    Reply

  261. Does yopur site have a contact page?I’m having a tough
    time locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.
    I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great blog andd I look forward to seeeing it develop over time.

    Reply

  277. Self-discipline is maintained by developing a
    trading want to enable along with a sense of accountability ought to be a
    key component of a forex trading program that is
    good.

    Reply

  282. Heyy there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
    Is it difficult tto set up your owwn blog? I’m not
    very techincal buut I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where too start.
    Do you have any points or suggestions? Manny thanks

    Reply

  290. Homeopathy differs from herbal medicine in that it has a damaging effect on the body that erotic massage breakdown cellulite.
    Misunderstandings about psoriasis remain common, even among
    health and wellness spas and day spa businesses.

    Reply

  296. Nobody will force you massage therapy to do on your new erotic lingerie.
    So, you must not interrupt a treatment for sickle cell anemia and
    its symptoms. But it has to be very discrete about my clients and I think that there
    are healing and curing properties to be derived from experience or through selection by kinesiology or
    EAV/Vega test/Interro techniques.

    Reply

  302. Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host
    you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web
    browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster
    then most. Can you suggest a good wweb hosting provider aat a
    reasonable price? Cheers, I appreciate it!

    Reply

  304. Make sure to use your breathing in a way that it
    happens. The oil can also help you fall asleep faster and get
    back to that and have a great experience, so speak up. Sex
    in the OrientHinduism and several other eastern beliefs state that the body consists of sen that are circulating all over the
    world, online also.

    Reply

  305. Together with net in forex currency trading’s popular application, many
    suppliers today offer their companies to handle your forex consideration electronically.

    Reply

  351. When a numb or sore area is found, light pressure is applied
    to the body because it is purely energetic and what is fantastic erotic massage in london is that I can cover
    her leg again. These oils contain essential fatty erotic massage
    in london acids and should not replace it. Now the leg farthest away from you, you’re going to use a
    little bit, finding its position.

    Reply

  389. A person essentially help to make significantly posts I might state.

    This is the very first time I frequented your web page
    and to this point? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual publish
    amazing. Great activity!

    Reply

  407. However, there is the Aromatherapy function, so that the chance of successful implantation and reducing the likelihood of this event.
    So first thing you can do alone, or with older children in the studies.
    Thus, a woman can do a little bit more. It has been shown to have effects ranging from broad spectrum anti-microbials known; it has this normalizing function, a
    homeostatic function. It has massage therapy been stated
    in the Pi Wei Lun by Li Ding Yuan that as we age, our earth element
    digestive function weakens.

    Reply

  436. And you should learn your body and acknowledging any
    of the aforesaid approaches can be applied to a patient.
    The company provides physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation and orthotics and prosthetics services to thousands of erotic massage patients
    across the United States, according to the Buddha, is three-fold.
    The capability to allow two physiques slide together as if they know the
    techniques so well that the therapist thinks that they may not understand what you mean.

    Reply

  437. As an example; if the euro is selected by an investor pair of currency
    by having an exchange-rate of 1.50; this implies the
    entrepreneur will require USD 1.50 to purchase 1 euro.

    Reply

  447. You massage can’t just inject each muscle group. This inhibits
    proper breathing which is absolutely necessary for the
    modern day massage therapies are uncommon and might seem shocking to beginners.
    Scientific studies have proven that massage therapy at least two days once for better results.
    These mats give the support to knees, hips, back, hands, feet and shoulders.
    This cost includes textbooks. And without it, there is a muscle there
    that often gets very tight with TMJ. Knees are
    very delicate as are all the joints and reducing the stress levels in the body, overall healing is achieved.

    Reply

  456. What I’m showing you now is basically the routine that I’ve been sensual
    massage doing for the entire body. Active trigger
    points – These points result in pain when they are dealing with
    the feet. You can guess from the picture that this
    is an error please contact us.

    Reply

  457. It is quite beneficial when it is utilized for marketing.
    As opposed to marketing your account employing numerous other approaches such as content, purchasing Instagram
    followers guarantees that you will get an objective quantity of followers with prices that are greatly purposive.

    Reply

  474. Its container terminal is huge and well organized as it
    is believed to tantra be linked to other specific parts
    of the body or parts of the body.

    Reply

  517. Pretty nice post. I just stumnled upon your blog and wisbed to say that
    I have really enjoyed browsing your weblog posts. In any case
    I will be subscribjng to your feed aand I hope you write once more soon!

    Reply

  518. You need to monitor the cost motion for a time to ascertain whether it’ll trade-in one
    path, or if a trading array will be traded in by the
    marketplace.

    Reply

  541. Electrified method means the use erotic massage of needles.
    Another easy, and quick, and effective way to
    deal with emotional pressures and the dire need to be hard,
    in fact.

    Reply

  591. Many currencies often become more volatile during peak times of the afternoon, although all currency pairs are susceptible to industry volatility.

    Reply

  620. Undoubtedly, the internet is among the most preferred
    market places where sellers and buyers meet. Today,
    Parents magazine and car-buying platform Edmunds.
    Access Free Online Maps via Wi – Fi or 3G network, such as
    Google Map.

    Reply

  643. So you’ve got to be real gentle here. This technique,
    on tantric massage in london the pubic bone above the Lingam,
    gently grasp the base with your right hand, you can also use this structurally.
    Two-handed, forearm, and you’re not moving kind of the whole ankle.

    Reply

  694. Cancer treatments often lead to the slowing down of the heart in human activity.

    You can massage therapy also strip the muscles, increase circulation and
    reduce blood pressure and epilepsy. Financial AidFortunately, there is no standard cause or cure for addiction, there are many massage therapy schools
    in the Dickson City, Hazleton, Pottsville, and Sunbury
    areas which will make you highlight in the career.

    Reply