Find a new love for the New Year? We certainly hope so. However, sometimes relationships don’t pan out. Sometimes when relationships end really, really badly, they end with us, the cops.

Signs of abusive relationships cover the spectrum of male-female and LGBTQ+ relationships. It’s helpful to know what behaviors cross the line of being appropriate, and in some cases, what behaviors are illegal.

Controlling behavior can evolve into abusive behavior. If you have questions about potentially illegal behavior by a partner, call VCU Police Cpl. Tricia Mozingo at (804) 828-6356 or e-mail her at tlmozingo@vcu.edu.

Column by Corey Byers, VCU Police Dept.