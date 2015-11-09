VCU holds first tailgate for season opener

For the first time,VCU plans to designate multiple tailgating areas for the men’s basketball home opener and homecoming game Fri. Nov. 13 against Prairie View A&M University.

One of the areas will be between the Siegel Center and the Basketball Development Center.

The Marshall Street tailgate will act as a football-esque event that will be new for VCU. This is the first-ever free area designated by the Rams for fans to show their support and enjoy concessions. It is also the only open-to-the-public tailgate event scheduled on the season, but the hope is to add more according to VCU Alumni running the event.

From 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 13, Harrison Street will also be closed off for VCU Homecoming’s “Chill and enjoy the grill” event. This tailgate will consist of food trucks, a cash bar, T-shirt swap, giveaways and a live DJ. Winning team of the homecoming spirit competition will also be crowned.

According to Tim Lampe, the director of facilities, West Marshall Street will be roped off between Kinney and Norton Streets. Food and beer trucks will be set up in this area, and the doors on the Marshall Street side of the Stu have been outfitted with scanners and card readers so fans can now from that side.

According to Lampe, the idea to close off Marshall is a product of Rams fans asking if the new practice facility would be used for hospitality events. The facility has only one public restroom, so Lampe and VCU compromised with fans by setting up a pseudo-village area between the Stu and practice facility.

Tents up to 10-by-10 can be allowed to be set up on Harrison, but VCU Alumni (waiting for response about alumni) requests advance notification because they cannot guarantee spots will be available. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for faculty, staff and alumni.

Watch parties will also be held during the game on both Harrison Street and Marshall Street for those who do not have tickets.

Article by: Zach Joachim, Contributing Writer

