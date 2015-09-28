Some students feel smoked out on campus

Justin Joseph, Contributing Columnist

As freshmen arrive on VCU’s campus, they notice many defining characteristics. Some of these details are positive — such as the diversity of its student body and the attractions of the surrounding neighborhoods. However, one aspect of Richmond that takes time to get used to is the amount of secondhand smoke.

For the nonsmoker who is new on campus, the first stage is annoyance. You feel irritated by the crowd of people who are smoking in front of your residence hall. The smell of smoke still makes you sick to your stomach. You long for the time when taking in a deep breath would not have sent you into an enormous coughing fit.

As time passes on, this anger is replaced with resignation. You subconsciously hold your breath as you enter Cabell Library and you stop complaining about how your clothes seem to constantly reek of cigarettes.

You learn that it is a waste of time arguing with someone about how e-cigarettes are still unhealthy. The sight of someone using a vaporizer during class doesn’t even faze you anymore. If smoking is an inescapable part of college life, isn’t suffering in silence the only option?

The issue with this feeling of hopelessness is that it ignores the fact that nonsmokers have a right to clean and healthy air. We consciously make the decision not to smoke due to personal preference or concern for our own well-being, but the actions of our fellow peers make walking to class a health hazard.

At least 2.5 million nonsmokers have been killed by secondhand smoke exposure since 1965. Involuntary inhalation increases the risk of diseases like cancer, heart disease, and respiratory problems, and existing conditions like asthma are often aggravated.

As a result, many college campuses have adopted campus-wide policies restricting the use of tobacco and e-cigarettes. According to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation, there are 1,577 campuses that are 100 percent smoke-free.

Although the MCV campus has a similar tobacco-free policy, adopting such a rule on the Monroe Park campus can prove to be almost impossible. Tobacco has played a significant role in Richmond throughout much of its history and the rights of smokers cannot be denied. The choice to engage in such practices is a personal one. Many smokers are aware of both the health risks of smoking and the options that are available if they choose to quit.

However, the current culture at VCU emphasizes the rights of smokers over those of nonsmokers and many students are afraid to speak up. This gives the false impression that smoking policies do not need to be updated, and administrators feel no pressure to improve the quality of their students’ lives. We need to start a dialogue on campus, one that respects the personal choices of each student and understands the need to balance the rights of both tobacco users and non-users.

One such solution is the creation of smoke-free outdoor areas and routes that allow students to walk between classes without fear of breathing in cigarette smoke. A necessary component of this policy would be to actively enforce it with punishments like fines and citations. University officials must also ensure that the entire student body is knowledgeable of the policy and that visitors to the university are made aware of the rule through prominent signs and displays.

Even though such improvements may not arrive in the foreseeable future, nonsmokers should still feel empowered to assert their right to cleaner air. Don’t be too bashful to approach the person walking in front of you whose smoke is blowing directly into your face.

Be confident as you inform your peers about VCU’s current smoking policy. Educate yourself regarding the risks of secondhand smoke. Recognize the power of your voices and work together to find solutions that improve the daily lives of most VCU students.