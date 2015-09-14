Crime Alert: Aggravated Assault

Muktaru Jalloh

Online Editor

Friday morning, VCU Police Department alerted all students and staff of an incident involving a report of aggravated assault.

On Friday September 12th, at approximately 3:10am, witnesses say they saw the suspect physically assault an older man in the 400 block of North Harrison Street. Soon after the victim intervened, two other men joined in the assault and caused the victim to lose consciousness.

Both the Richmond and VCU Police Departments were notified and increased the patrols in the area. They are currently investigating the crime.

The suspect was described as a young black male, wearing a white shirt, shorts and hat, accompanied by two other males.