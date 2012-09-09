Social Studies: Does Facebook distract students?

September 9, 2012

Charles Couch
Contributing Writer

Ryan Murphy
News Editor

Facebook was projected to hit 1 billion users at the end of this August, just as the fall semester was beginning. With 95 percent of students in American higher education active on the social media goliath, it’s something that’s impossible for instructors to ignore.

Now, some professors are seeking to curb distractions caused by students using Facebook in the classroom.

“I’m really aware that this can be an issue. Its not just an issue at William and Mary, or in Virginia, but we look anywhere and it’s a problem,” said Barbara J. King, an anthropology professor at William and Mary.

Professor King, in addition to teaching, writes a blog for NPR. In a recent post, she challenged college students to close Facebook and focus on education. King projected this post on a screen for her students to read on their first day of class.

Students who didn’t use Facebook were found to have GPAs 20 percent higher than their Facebook-using counterparts. Photo by Amber-Lynn Taber.

“We made that a point of discussion and I essentially issued that challenge to the students,” King said.

If a student’s use of these technologies causes an overt disruption, King said, she will ban that student from her class for the day. Barring that, she is leaving it up to her students to focus in class.

“I know that some faculty members choose to disallow cell phones and disallow laptops and that’s a perfectly legitimate choice, but it’s not a choice that I want to make because I do want to treat the students like adults and ask them to make good choices,” King said.

While some professors view social media a classroom hindrance, Marcus Messner, a mass communications professor at VCU, calls these platforms a positive enhancement to an engaging learning experience.

One of Messner’s fields of research is social media’s impact on coverage by traditional news outlets, which, he said, lead him to embrace the communication channels in his classes. He now has a Facebook group for each class he instructs.

“With my students, I find [Facebook] to be a much more effective communication channel than e-mail,” Messner said.

Messner said he uses these groups to post every announcement he makes outside of class and talk to students about everything except grades. Messner even surfs Facebook during his office hours.

“I make time available during the week during my office hours where I guarantee them an immediate response via e-mail but also on Facebook,” Messner said.

Still, Messner has experienced issues with inappropriate student use of Facebook during class.

“When I taught my lecture class with 200 students in the classroom, I found Facebook to be distracting students,” Messner said. “I’m sure they’re on Facebook all the time.”

Since he moved his large lecture class to an entirely online format, Messner said that the usage of Facebook has been a positive force in his courses.

“Social media has not been a distraction, but rather enhanced the engagement of the students,” Messner said. “It has not been a big problem for me, but then again I’m teaching in communications.”

VCU student Chloe Yuan said she’s been on facebook since it became available to the public and that she visits the site daily.

“I check it whenever I have time,” she said. “Ever since I got an iPhone it’s been more accessible.”

But Yuan’s attachment to Facebook began to take a toll on the biomedical engineering student’s studies freshman year.

“I realized how distracting it was from academics so I force myself to kind of stop,” Yuan said. “I deactivated my Facebook for a little bit when I noticed my grades were falling.”

Yuan isn’t the only person to notice a correlation between Facebook and a lack of academic diligence; a study of graduate and undergraduate students released in 2010 found that, on average, Facebook users spent less time studying per week

and had lower GPA’s when compared with non-users. The study, conducted by researchers at Open University of the Netherlands and The Ohio State University, revealed that those who used Facebook had a mean grade point average 20 percent lower than that of non-users.

With an average of 552 million daily users, Facebook continues to be an integral part of college life. Yuan, now a senior, said she, like many other students, use it for many purposes, in particular for keeping up with student organizations.

“I think it’s because for a lot of student organizations, as well as just contacting people when they don’t have a phone, its a primary contact,” Yuan said. “They primarily use it for invitations for events as well as having a group for the members that you can relay information as soon as possible because you know that the members check Facebook very often.”

However teachers and professors choose to approach student use of social media in the classroom, Yuan says it will ultimately be up to the students to decide whether or not to focus on Facebook.

“I definitely think its up to the student’s discretion. They do have the option to deactivate it for a while if you believe that it is distracting you.”

  1. It’s interesting to also see the educational apps harnessing social media and Facebook-like interfaces to augment courses. I’m curious to see how Edmodo and Reddit University get used, and whether a well-designed app may help defray some of the negatives found in the study about the academic prowess of Facebook users.

    directions that have been offered with your particular piece, and comply with them
    Reply

    journal on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily
    share my own experience and thoughts online.
    Still, the posts are very short for novices. Could you please prolong them a bit from subsequent time?
    Thanks for the post.

    Reply

  122. I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
    And i’m satisfied studying your article.

    But wanna statement on some basic things, The web site style is ideal, the articles
    is in point of fact great : D. Good process, cheers

    Reply

  126. Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a great web site.

    Reply

  129. I see there are two factors involved involved here:. Like those writers frustrated because of the infinite volume of thoughts put together and trying to find
    a non-existent perfection. This occurs by looking at the shapes
    and also the forms which are in the look and placing
    them carefully so that the pictjre is pleasing to the
    eye.

    Reply

  132. When you are planning to purchase microwave ovens, go for
    proper research. The magic chef red microwave iis durable and
    with substantial high quality in overall performance.
    Buying the perfect microwave for your household
    is like picking a flower from a bouquet of flowers, because it obviously decide a lot
    of ways.

    Reply

  134. People who experience hyperhidrosis in many cases are acutely self-conscious and can find
    social interactions difficult. But these lotions may
    be costly and make not suitable for everybody as it might produce unwanted effects on certain skin types.
    Instead, expect the process to lessen sweat to get slow and gradual.

    Reply

  135. Pay per click on campaigns are an effective way of maximizing probabilities of driving patrons to your web site in an easy manner.

    If you’re letting an expert internet marketing or Pay Per Click Company to run your campaign means a top quality service that pays for itself ultimately.
    If your small business is seasonal or in case you promote a services or products
    that’s depending on the actual season like only being needed through the festive
    season then pay per click marketing campaign may also help
    you for that.

    Reply

  139. DIVINE SUPERINTENDENCE, R.I. (AP)– The state’s top marketing official, who supervised the devastating rollout of a tourist campaign that included a video incorrectly showcasing a scene from Iceland, resigned on Friday.

    Reply

  142. With those steps, it’s easier for you to run your own affiliate marketing online business and build your individual multiple streams
    of affiliate marketing online revenue. You will leverage these easy steps and learn to maximize your affiliate fee below.

    Reply

  144. Sorted right into practical categories like tents, trekking posts, lights & lights, compasses, and also outdoor camping furniture, you can find all the
    camping gear you need to make your journey the very best possible.

    Reply

  145. The most popular brand is Black & Decker which may be
    the leading manufacturer. There’s also not an issue of replacing these
    batteries for there are a lot of nickel-cadmium batteries out
    there inside the market. Likewise, you ought to consider all the factors before
    getting the best cordless drills.

    Reply

  146. In order to quicken the growth of the organization to far better accommodate the
    needs of their multi-million dollar clients, Matt executed an enhance technique
    to teaching company development, sales as well as advertising and marketing strategies.

    Reply

  147. They contain the same power when drilling the past screw because they did when drilling the
    initial screw. Automatic chuk consists mainly of two rings rotating in opposite sides, providing clamping a drill or even a screwdriver.
    The Bosch 37618-01 is likewise tied for the strongest 18V drill only
    at 650 in-lbs.

    Reply

  149. For instance, you might say “wow, are you always so indecisive. Kailyn and Jo agreed they needed to continue to get along, which Jo didn’t foresee being a problem. When you delapidate a movie T-shirt, you are basically informative separate fill what typewrite of movies you like and what types of movies you often timepiece.

    Reply

  150. This can be quite a required action with
    the cellular kind. What I like about it program would be that
    the program users tell Cloudmark what spam arrives into their inboxes, as well as the programmers update Cloudmark accordingly to identify those
    varieties of emails. Avoid WEP security because that can decrease the
    wireless speed and as well WEP security can even be cracked easily.

    Reply

  151. The final thing I really enjoy concerning this Makita could be the
    built-in L. Overall, any in the drills stated previously would be considered a
    great cordless drill to possess. There are a couple of features which might
    be soewhat unique, as you will see from some with the best advantages which are mentioned in Milwaukee cordless drill reviews from the 28 volt
    model.

    Reply

  154. The Interactive Marketing Bureau today released the What Works & Why in Digital:
    IAB MIXX Gives 2016 Insights Report,” tapping into professional evaluation from the award’s evaluating panel of creative stars, brand name advertising powerhouses, as well as blue-chip authors.

    Reply

  157. Needless to mention, the longer this walking time-span might
    be, the more often simple people. While
    using an elliptical trainer gives which you no-impact workout, the resistance exercise really
    helps to build bone thickness and combat osteoporosis.
    If you are feeling uncomfortable on the machine, it’s most
    likely considering that the stride length doesn’t fit your system appropriately.

    Reply

  158. The more pricey players offer things such as Wifi adapters that hook up
    to your USB port and unlimited use of streaming entertainment services for example
    You – Tube, Netflix, and Cinema – Now. You be able hold the 3D experience while playing your favorite
    3D games. However, with all the player’s traditional design and sleek black
    front panel, it ought to cause no decor problems with your Home
    Theater.

    Reply

  159. Tympanic membrane and Meniere’s syndrome are also considered as the cause
    of tinnitus. Some of these can be a contributing factor in the onset of
    tinnitus symptoms. The Tinnitus Miracle is accessible in PDF format and can be downloaded on both
    pc and on your Mac.

    Reply

  160. The article advertising is one of the handiest affiliate marketing online strategies to drive high quality relevancy
    traffic to your affiliate website. All it’s a must to do
    is to consolidate your content material into the articles.

    Reply

    • Ahaa, its pleasant discussion concerning this paragraph at this place at this web site, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting at this
      place.

      Reply

    • Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking
      through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
      Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!

      Reply

  162. Meanwhile, town mode will limit the annoyance caused because of the automaticc door openers and security alarm alerts.

    ” (17 cm) speakers, 6″ x 9″ speakers, 8″ (20 cm) speakers, tweeters,
    10″ subwoofers, 12″ subwoofers, 15″ subwoofers, amplified bass units, subwoofer grills, bass boxes, HID lights, hyper white lights, Euro lights, chrome handles, chrome accents, grills, train horns and horn blasters. Don’t you hate losing your concentration to get a few minutes and miss that speed sign when you enter the outskirts of town, as well as be then pulled over because of the Police and issued a ticket being a reminder.

    Reply

  163. Enrich your affiliate website with prime quality content.
    The content material may embody key word wealthy
    articles particular to your affiliate website. Potential clients shall be
    attracted to your affiliate website if the content is useful to
    them.

    Reply

  166. Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your
    stuff previous to and you are just too wonderful. I really like what you have acquired here,
    really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
    You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart.
    I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is actually a great site.

    Reply

  167. First off I want to say excellent blog! I had a quick
    question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center
    yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
    I’ve had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
    I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be lost simply
    just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints?
    Thanks!

    Reply

    • What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this website daily, this web site is in fact nice and the people are in fact sharing pleasant thoughts.

      Reply

  171. To search out one with the best worth, merely select your grade of snow blower first.
    To this end it truly is important to gett rid of away any equipment or some other such items that could be in or on the floor where your machine is going to provide.
    The reason the Ariens snow blowers are one with the best is because from
    the their parts which are used inside the manufacturing of treadmills.

    Reply

  176. Considering the cordless shaving operation, this Panasonic electric shaver
    can function just being a travel electric razor.
    This particular integration enables that you achieve optimum blade performance.

    Choose one with built-in gel dispenser to lower skin irritation.

    Reply

  177. I absolutely love your site.. Very nice colors & theme.
    Did you create this website yourself? Please reply back
    as I’m wanting to create my own personal blog and would love to know where you
    got this from or just what the theme is called. Thank you!

    Reply

  179. Hello there! This blog post couldn’t be written much better!
    Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He constantly kept preaching about this.
    I am going to send this post to him. Pretty sure
    he’ll have a good read. I appreciate you for sharing!

    Reply

  182. Howdy I am so glad I found your website, I really found you by error, while I was researching
    on Bing for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and
    would just like to say kudos for a remarkable post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
    go through it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added in your
    RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more,
    Please do keep up the great work.

    Reply

  184. There are two different types of smoke detector cameras:
    an actual smoke detector integrated which includes a surveillance camera and merely a surveillance camera that appears like a smoke detector.
    Keep your other costs under control by only buying supplies
    that you really need. Smoke and flames behave differently in the zero-gravity environments of space vessels than they do on Earth.

    Reply

  185. The enamel’scracks, which are the porcelain-like protection that covers the yellowish dentin, gather debris and stain, thus making your teeth lose
    their luster and look dull, having a tint of either yellow or brown. You simply need to
    take 3 to 4 spoons of hydrogen peroxide in a cup.

    This procedure is a good investment because it is durable and easily
    repaired.

    Reply

  188. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser
    compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
    The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Cheers

    Reply

  189. Thanks for another informative web site. The place else may I get
    that kind of info written in such an ideal manner?
    I have a ventuure that I am simply now working on, and I’ve been at tthe glance out for
    such information.

    Reply

  190. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.

    Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and
    I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!

    Reply

  195. Wardrobe lockers are available in various sizes to
    suit the requirements of various users.This applies even when the
    gun safe has keypad or biometric entry. You have a lot of options when it comes to finding a safe that can withstand a fire.

    Reply

  201. 脱毛クリニックに行くかクリニック に行くかで、ところどころ 違ってくるということを 頭の中に入れておいて、自分にちょうどいい 素敵なお店やクリニック
    を注意深く選び 、あれこれ比較して 、頑張って 二度と生えてこないような脱毛 を申し込んで、 役に立たない無駄な毛を駆逐していきましょう。 女性の間でとても話題性のある脱毛サロンだけを選んで、 脱毛したい場所ごとの 費用を比較検討してみました。脱毛サロン での 施術を考察中という方は、 最初にこのサイトに しっかりと読んでください。大抵のサロンに 全身の部位の脱毛を行うコースがありますが、どのサロン においても実質他の何よりも割のいいコースです
    。 何度も施術を受ける のであれば、スタートライン
    から 体全体の脱毛を行うコース を選ぶのが当然割安になる のです。
    脱毛シーズンのピークを迎える前に 腕脱毛を ムダ毛のないツルツルお肌を手に入れたい方のためには、 何度も追加料金なしで通える コースがおすすめです。納得のいく状態になる まで繰り返し
    脱毛してもらえるのは、便利なシステム ではないでしょうか。

    Reply

  202. Having read this I thought it was rather informative.
    I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this informative article together.
    I once again find myself personally spending a
    lot of time both reading and leaving comments. But
    so what, it was still worthwhile!

    Reply

  203. はじめまして。自分は今月の末日で37歳と9カ月になります。そして夏日が多い日になりました。ですから早くいらない毛は除毛をやっておきたいですよね。今では、全国に脱毛専門のエステサロンがいっぱいあります。やりたい場所は、人それぞれですが、特に脱毛したいのは指です。私は、女性に人気のメンズTBCに通っています。そのおかげで、だんだんとムダ毛が少なくなってきました。やはり個人で処理するのとは、効果が凄いです。メンズTBCに脱毛しにいってムダ毛を減らしたいです。でも、脱毛専門のエステサロンに通ったとしても気になるのが脱毛にかかる料金です。それについては、先生に聞けばいいでしょう。あと気になるのが、長い間通わないといけないのかです。うちはできれば、一年くらいですべて終わってくれるといいですけどね。まあ、今から行く人は相談してみましょう。

    Reply

