“Helvetica was developed by Max

Miedinger with Eduard Hoffmann in 1957

for the Haas Type Foundry in Münchenstein,

Switzerland. In the late 1950s, the European

design world saw a revival of older sansserif

typefaces such as the German face

Akzidenz Grotesk. Haas’ director Hoffmann

commissioned Miedinger, a former employee

and freelance designer, to draw an updated

sans-serif typeface to add to their line. The

result was called Neue Haas Grotesk, but

its name was later changed to Helvetica,

derived from Helvetia, the Latin name for

Switzerland, when Haas’ German parent

companies Stempel and Linotype began

marketing the font internationally in 1961.

Introduced amidst a wave of popularity

of Swiss design, and fueled by advertising

agencies selling this new design style to

their clients, Helvetica quickly appeared in

corporate logos, signage for transportation

systems, fine art prints, and myriad other

uses worldwide. Inclusion of the font in

home computer systems such as the Apple

Macintosh in 1984 only further cemented its

ubiquity.”

-www.helveticafilm.com