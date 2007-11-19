Many students do not spend a waking

moment without a cell phone in hand.

However, the classroom is one place

where students need to go beyond the

concept of “set on vibrate” and become

accustomed to a new idea: doing without

a cell phone.

Virginia’s lawmakers need to aid

young students in this endeavor by focusing

less on the proposed teen-driving

cell phone ban and instead introducing

more productive legislation restricting

the use of cell phones on high school

and college campuses.

Several states have bans on student

cell phones within classrooms, but these

bans were lifted or not regularly enforced

after incidents of school violence like the

Columbine massacre became prevalent,

and cell phones were seen as a necessary

safety, a means to communicate with the

outside world in times of danger. Parents

could rest easy and manage to send

their teens off into the darkest woods

of adolescence but still keep the child

attached to their hip via a cell phone.

This is more of a sad statement about

today’s parenting than it is about school

security. Previous generations of high

school and college students survived

without a Motorola Razr or Bluetooth

capabilities. Many school officials say

the immediacy of parent-child contact

can hamper the administration’s efforts

to maintain order. Students now alert

parents to false alarms, such as a routine

fire drill, instead of a real emergency,

and the principal’s office is flooded with

calls from panicked parents.

As cell phone technology has advanced,

so has the number of teens and

college students who own them, making

them more of a common and accepted

toy or accessory than a tool.

A 2006 survey by Simmons Research

estimated that more than 50 percent of

teenagers owned a cell phone. The enhancement

of games, texting and camera

and video capabilities have made wireless

devices all-purpose gadgets, no longer a

mere method of communication.

In a classroom, it now seems to be an

accepted fact that a cell phone will ring

or vibrate in class and serve as a rude

distraction. It is just something that we

all have to grin and bear, like the golden

days of school misconduct, of passing

notes and chewing gum in class. Kids

will be kids, after all, right?

Except, for this generation, this is what

“kids being kids” can mean when the kids

in question are equipped with cell phones

at all times. Teachers are now reporting

instances of inappropriate cell phone use,

such as sending text messages from class,

using a camera phone to take pictures of

an exam to help another student cheat

and taking photos or videos being shot

in locker rooms and bathrooms and then

distributing them on the Web.

Bullying is done in cyberspace now,

– not in the schoolyard – and Internet

harassment by teens is as prevalent

and rampant as the World Wide Web

itself. High schools in California have

reported that students use cell phones to

warn each another about random drug

searches, making detection of offenders

nearly impossible.

It is bad enough that many high

school administrators and teachers are

constantly policing blogs, MySpace.com

and Facebook.com pages, searching for

potential violations, abuse and threats to

their academic community. Administrators

who are struggling to maintain a

sense of law and order on campus are

coming up against a merry band of

students who are armed with the latest

and most advanced technology. Teachers

are having their authority usurped in

their own classrooms by a student who

defies the rules of conduct in the two

seconds it takes to send a text message.

Can there be any greater insult to an

educator?

Many will argue that cell phones are

as necessary to the modern student as

any textbook for one reason: safety.

But the safety concerns of an academic

institution should go hand in hand with

the ultimate goal of a high school or

university – that of providing a quality

educational environment. Our students

need not only physical safety, but also

freedom from distraction and the opportunity

to learn without interruption.

This is what a classroom is designed for,

to serve as an inclusive meeting place

for an educator to instruct students,

unfettered by disturbances from the

outside world.

All that is required to ensure communication

in the case of dire circumstances

is to require the teacher to keep one cell

phone in his or her possession at all times.

That should more than suffice for receiving

alerts of emergency warnings.

It is time students surrender their

cell phones upon entering the hallowed

halls of education so they might actually

begin to learn.